No more adjectives to describe what you are doing Nikola Jokic this season and just a few NBA statistics can give us an idea of ​​the level of this player. The regular season MVP award defender is assuming chevrons in a very adverse season for Denver nuggets, due to the significant casualties due to injury and protocol that they have accumulated for months and that is weighing on their performance. The Serbian pivot does not falter, who is redoubling his efforts and is improving even what he did last year. This is attested by your data from PER, the data that can be assimilated to the Assessment in FIBA ​​basketball and that brings together all the positive things done by the players on the court.

06/22/2020 05:06

We reveal what this statistic so used in the NBA is, what it measures and how it is calculated, as well as checking who are the best in it.

Keep reading

Only on 21 occasions in NBA history has a player finished the season with more than 30 PER points, a band in which Jokic is right now. He bounces, scores, passes, steals balls, blocks and, in short, is one of the most complete players in the league, which has an impact on this statistical section. Nikola currently has a 32.7 per cent, after 27 games. It is the best figure ever seen at this stage of the season, surpassing the 32.1 of Wilt chamberlain, which has the record in terms of a completed season, after reaching 31.82 in the 1962/63 campaign. It would not be unreasonable to think that Jokic can sustain this exalted level and make NBA history, filtering among the players with the best PER of all time and, why not, opting to beat the record of the aforementioned Chamberlain.

After 27 games, Nikola Jokic is still having the greatest PER season of all time. 32.7 – Jokic in 2021-22

32.1 – Wilt in 1961-62

31.9 – Giannis in 2019-20 pic.twitter.com/OXvMjX6vkq – StatMuse (@statmuse) December 27, 2021

Jokic aims to beat Chamberlain’s record in one season

If you continue to sign performances of more than 20 points and more than 20 rebounds, the utopia will become a reality. And is that Nikola Jokic He has already accumulated six games in his career with those numbers, becoming the solo leader in the history of Denver nuggets, having surpassed Marcus Camby. The logic says that the PER must go down in the second half of the season, due to the fatigue and competitive tension that is generated, with more iron defenses on the stars of the league. It will be of great interest to see how the Serbian pivot figure evolves since we could be witnessing one of the great feats of modern basketball.