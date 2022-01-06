It was 2007 when Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubin decided to welcome their second leaf in common, which they called Nina, who at her young age has been making her way into the world of acting.

And it is that unlike her sister Mia, the young woman of only 15 years of age, has decided to follow in the footsteps of her mother and make a career as an actress, since she has participated in different soap operas.

The young woman has shown that she not only inherited the genes of her famous parents, but also her great talent, since she has already participated in some television productions, but now she is in full celebration.

A few days ago, the presenter of “Hoy”, the former member of Timbiriche and his daughters, decided to travel to the Big Apple to celebrate the youngest of the family for her fifteenth birthday.

And it is that the young woman has shown to have a true style and personality, because her angelic beauty has monopolized social networks with her beautiful quinceañera dress.

Rubin Legarreta opted for a somewhat vintage look by designer Elvia Cruz, which consisted of a long tulle skirt and a Mala Luna pearl bib and a Juan Worley skirt.

The young woman uploaded a series of photographs to her Instagram profile, where she is seen wearing her beautiful outfit, while she accompanied him with loose and wavy hair with a very natural Make up.

Undoubtedly, the youth star has true modeling skills, as she was seen as very relaxed and with bearing and elegance, a look that her followers applauded.

It is a ballerina style dress with a vintage touch. Photo: IG / ninarubinl

It should be noted that since it is an exclusive model, it has not gone on sale and the exact price of the garment is not known, but it is speculated that it does not cost less than 50 thousand pesos.

Princess

As expected, the publication exceeded 36 thousand reactions and thousands of comments from his fans who wished him the best things for this new stage in his life.

“… Having you, my family and friends, the people who have always been there loving and supporting me, I couldn’t be more fortunate. Thank you life and thank God for one more year… ”.

As expected, her parents and her sister were the first to congratulate her and applaud how beautiful she looks, as they say that she has changed too much in only XV years of age but she also retains her innocent face.

“… We celebrate your life with all our love !! Happy 15 Nina !! I am VERY happy and fortunate to be your mother! … ”, were the words of the proud mother for her daughter’s birthday, as they have decided to celebrate it from New York.

