12/18/2021

On at 14:58 CET

.

The Italian Carlo Ancelotti announced this Saturday the call for tomorrow’s game against Cádiz in which he has nine casualties for different reasons -Modric, Asensio, Rodrygo, Bale, Lunin, Marcelo, Carvajal, Isco and Mariano-, so he had to have five homegrown players to complete it.

The goalkeepers Toni Fuidias Y Luis Lopez, the left side Miguel Gutierrez, the midfielder Antonio Blanco and the right-handed end Peter, the latter being released, enters the list of 21 footballers.

Conditioned above all by the positives of this week. Asensio, Rodrygo, Bale, Lunin and Marcelo are low for that reason, and Modric, who tested positive on Wednesday and negative on Friday, continues at home with, as . learned from club sources, still with cold symptoms.

Unrelated to a positive, Mariano He is not in the call, he is already weak after they gave him the second dose of the vaccine and Isco, negative in the test this Saturday, was sent home by the doctors since his children have cold symptoms. From the club, they convey maximum caution in the face of the rebound in cases.

In the case of Carvajal, his absence is due to muscular discomfort. The one who did recover from them at the last minute is the Frenchman Karim Benzema, who trained individually during the week but arrived in time for the clash against Cádiz, as confirmed by the Italian Carlo Ancelotti at the press conference the day before in which also revealed that the Belgian Eden Hazard will start.

The summoned list is made up of:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Luis López and Fuidias.

Defenses: Nacho, Militao, Alaba, Vallejo, Mendy and Miguel Gutiérrez.

Midfielders: Kroos, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas Vázquez, Dani Ceballos, Camavinga, Blanco and Peter.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Jovi & cacute; and Vinicius.