This weekend will mark the end of one of the most exciting Formula 1 seasons in recent years. In the last GP of the year, that of Abu Dhabi, Max verstappen or Lewis hamilton They will win the title of World Champion of 2021 in this category.

This season is especially striking due to the close fight between the two drivers, who are currently tied at 369.5 points. Of course, it is not the first time that there is such a short difference in Formula 1 and sometimes a World Cup has been decided by one point -or even less-. These are some examples.

1958: Mike Hawthorn (42) / Stirling Moss (41)

It was in 1958 that a one-point championship was decided for the first time. However, we must take into account the regulations of that time: the best six results of a pilot in the 11 races of the world-wide one were those that counted for the classification.

In this way, the Ferrari driver was the champion with 42 points, although he ended up getting 49 that year. Moss was second with 41 points and could have won, as Hawthorn was about to be disqualified for reversing the Portuguese GP. However, his direct rival in the World Cup defended him to avoid it.

1961: Phil Hill (34) / Wolfgang von Trips (33)

Without a doubt, this was an interesting fight between two drivers who were also teammates. Both were very close in the drivers’ standings until, in the penultimate race – at the Monza circuit -, Von Trips suffered a fatal accident after colliding with Jim Clark.

His car and Clark’s Lotus shot out, banging 14 amateurs who also passed away at that time. This made Hill the champion, although this title was clouded by tragedy. Thus, Von Trips was about to be the first German F1 World Champion, something that he later achieved Michael Schumacher.

1964: John Surtees (40) / Graham Hill (39)

Even if Graham hill He won two world titles in his sports career before dying in a plane crash in 1975, in 1964 he was on the verge of achieving another one. It all happened in Mexico, in the last race of the season.

Surtees was the leader of the championship by 5 points and still nothing was decided. However, Hill collided with Lorenzo Bandini’s Ferrari, thus ending his chances in the race. Bandini was also Surtees’ partner and, after receiving orders to let him pass, the other Ferrari driver emerged victorious by a slim margin.

1976: James Hunt (69) / Niki Lauda (68)

Probably one of the best known seasons in this sport. In 1976, James Hunt and Niki Lauda They were the protagonists of Formula 1, but the Austrian driver’s season was marked by the near-fatal accident he suffered at the Nürburgring, in a race characterized by bad weather.

Lauda dragged serious consequences of this coup for years, but was able to compete again just two races later to try to achieve his second world title. However, he was eventually withdrawn in the final race – in Japan – due to torrential rain, so Hunt took the title. If you are interested in this story, you cannot miss the movie Rush.

1981: Nelson Piquet (50) / Carlos Reutemann (49)

In 1981, there was no clear leader on the track. Seven drivers had achieved victories in that championship and, despite only having two victories, Reutemann was placed leader with 17 points of advantage.

However, nothing was decided and Piquet ended up cutting his lead to just one point when they reached the final race. The Argentine could not get help from his teammate, so everything would depend on the advancement of the race. Finally, Reutemann suffered problems in your gearbox and Piquet finished fifth, enough to beat him by one point.

1984: Niki Lauda (72) / Alain Prost (71.5)

Yes, only half a point decided the World Cup in 1984. The Monaco GP was marked by torrential rain and Prost, who was being pursued by Ayrton Senna, asked for the red flags to be raised to stop the race as soon as possible.

And so it was, but, since less than three-quarters of the race had been completed, the regulations stated that half of the points would be shared. This caused the balance to be balanced towards Lauda, ​​who was in the fight for the world championship to finish in the top positions throughout the year, although he did not make pole in any classification. This is how he got his last title.

1994: Michael Schumacher (92) / Damon Hill (91)

Hill ended up becoming one of the possible champions of the year 1994 as a result of the Ayrton Senna’s tragic accident in Imola. Now the Briton was Schumacher’s main rival, but the German’s Benetton showed great pace after winning six of the first seven races.

However, later came two disqualifications and a two-race veto for which he would end up being Hepta-World Champion years later. Everything stayed in one difference of one point when reaching the last race, held in Australia.

Then, Schumacher made a mistake that made him go off the track and Hill almost passed him. The Williams driver could finally take the championship, but the Benetton closed him excessively, colliding both cars. That’s where Schumacher’s career ended and, although it seemed that Hill could continue, it finally could not be like that, in a controversial end of the race.

2007: Kimi Räikkönen (110) / Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso (109)

Of course, the word “controversial” could also be the one that best defines the season 2007, especially because of the rivalry experienced at McLaren between Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. However, Kimi Räikkönen was another of the protagonists this year.

Hamilton seemed to have secured his first title when a piloting error when pitting into the Chinese GP made him leave – the remembered ‘Sanganchao’ moment -. This meant that the World Cup was not yet decided and Räikkönen’s chances were whether he could win the final race in Brazil, while Alonso finished in third position at most.

So it was, in fact. The Asturian crossed the finish line in third place and Hamilton, who suffered mechanical problems that made him set back, finally finished seventh. Had he been fifth, he would have become champion, but this year it was the turn of the ‘Iceman’.

2008: Lewis Hamilton (98) / Felipe Massa (97)

In any case, a year later it would be the turn of the Briton, with a memorable season finale. Felipe Massa was the biggest threat, as his Ferrari showed great pace. However, four retirements in the season made everything be decided, again, in Interlagos.

The Brazilian made a great performance when he took the victory, but not everything was decided, and then it started to rain. Hamilton needed to be fifth to clinch the championship and he was running sixth. Yet with the rain Suddenly dropped the beat of Timo Glock by the wear of its wheels.

On the last lap, Hamilton managed to pass the German’s Toyota and took the title in a chaotic finish. The scene of the celebration in the Ferrari box followed moments after the sadness and frustration when knowing the result was etched in the memory of many of us.

This article was published on Top Gear by Sergio Ríos.