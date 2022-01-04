01/04/2022

On at 23:06 CET

Ignacio Cabanes

The strong gusts of wind registered late on Tuesday have caused one of the inflatable constructions of the Mislata fair (Valencia). The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there is nine minors injured, two of them serious. As you may have learned Lift-EMV, newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica, seriously injured people They are two girls of 8 and 5 years that have been fired from the inflatable and have hit the ground and against one of the stalls of the flea market of the Mislata. Among them, there are also five minors who have been treated at the Manises hospital, two of whom are under observation.

The SAMU ambulances the two seriously minors have been transferred to Hospital la Fe Y to the Hospital Clínico de València, respectively. Some parents have also brought their children to hospitals with their own vehicles.

The event has taken place on 20 hours and, apparently, the inflatable it was not anchored to the ground. At the time of the incident they had about 10 minors inside the attraction.

The mayor has moved to the site, Carlos Fernandez Bielsa, as well as various councilors and the municipal Industry technician, who has carried out a first inspection. “So far we have no more data on the cause, beyond the strong gusts of wind, but from the city council we are going to open an investigation to clarify what has happened, although the own National Police also develop yours & rdquor ;, has stated the president, who has ordered to suspend all the activity of the fair in the previous days.

📹 Video of the @BombersValencia in the area of ​​l’incident at the Mislata fair, reviewing them installed to rule out that hi haguera catches under l’unflable. Our three million recovery problems are due to the minor affectations that have followed a great deal of health care. pic.twitter.com/0yIZTVlzXj – Bombers Consorci VLC (@BombersValencia) January 4, 2022

“The girls were unconscious on the floor & rdquor;

One of the neighbors, who had gone out for a run, has reached the height of the attractions just when the event had just occurred and has participated in the first relief tasks of the Local Police. “The two girls were on the floor looking unconscious and the families were very concerned. About ten people from the public and some showmen have helped the first patrol of the Local Police to lift the entire bouncy castle to check if there were more children trapped but there were none. Subsequently, the fire brigade units and ambulances have arrived & rdquor ;, he explained to Lift-EMV, newspaper that belongs to this group, Prensa Ibérica.

The Local police has vacated the premises immediately and all fair activity has been suspended. Nevertheless, the sound of ambulances, patrol cars and fire units It has attracted several dozen people to the area, located in the vicinity of the military hospital, who were observing the events from a distance.

The mayor has moved to the site, Carlos Fernandez Bielsa, as well as various councilors and the municipal Industry technician, who has carried out a first inspection. “So far we have no more data on the cause, beyond the strong gusts of wind, but from the city council we are going to open an investigation to clarify what has happened, although the own National Police also develop yours & rdquor ;, has stated the president, who has ordered to suspend all the activity of the fair in the previous days.