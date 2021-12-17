Ninel Conde dazzles in a swimsuit, she is in her best shape | INSTAGRAM

Despite the uncomfortable situations and the controversies in which she has been involved, Ninel Conde is undoubtedly at her best, talking about her figure is probably one of her best ways in her passage through the fitness world.

The famous singer has shown a great passion for going to the gym to exercise and of course for modeling the results, this time we will address a photograph in which he appeared in a Swimwear, dazzling his followers and of course the people on the Internet who came to enjoy the photo.

The popular Mexican made it very clear that her curves They are one of the best in show business, with this pretty swimsuit with a red and white striped print and flowered, letting their charms shine before the cameras that were capturing her.

The publication is on his official Instagram and has so far gathered more than 28,000 likes, a number that does not stop growing as the days go by and in which he also decided to give a Tip, recommending that we sunbathe, to improve our skin and get some vitamin D.

In the comments, her fans thank her so much for the photo, for the advice, she is always willing to pamper them in some way and to give something more to the beautiful appearance she has trying to add one of the lessons she has had recently and that she considered appropriate to share.

Ninel Conde seeks to share her best moments and her figure ensures that they are for her fans.

Ninel Conde loves to live with her fans on her networks, so she shares some tips in her stories, with videos that make them feel cared for by this beautiful artist who continues to be one of those who keeps her audience happy at all times .

For her, her fans are the best and for her audience she is a great artist, so in each of the accusations she received they continue to defend her tooth and nail, always faithful to her, grateful that she also has a lot of appreciation for them.

She always seeks to share reflection phrases that she uses to think about things and better focus on all the good things in life, because as we know she recently went through some moments full of controversy and became the center of controversy for several days. .