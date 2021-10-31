Ninel Conde turns into video and the result is beautiful | INSTAGRAM

Despite so many scandals that the beautiful “Bombón @kassino”, Ninel Conde, she continues to strive and make her presentations showing that she is an artist and that she lives by her passion that is the stage.

This time we will tackle an incredible video in which the beauty is mexican She was in a room she entered and then came out totally transformed, just as she imagines she feels as powerful as Soul King.

At the beginning of clip We can see that a most flirtatious face is directing us, sticking out her tongue and turning when entering the room and then appearing walking with fully arranged hair, earrings and all the accessories that make it up when she is going to give a show, of course with an outfit of the most flirtatious and open at the front to drive your fans crazy.

The video has been liked by more than 44,000 people and has been reproduced thousands of times by Internet surfers who could not believe how beautiful it looked, despite the fact that they already know it because of the bearing and charisma that it used to record said clip works perfectly to conquer everyone.

It is also important to mention that in their stories of Instagram She does her work as an Influencer visiting some beauty clinics and recommending them. She shares with us her great experience in a place where she received skin treatments.

She also expressed that she loves these treatments and that they leave her perfectly safe and ready to continue her great career of which she is proud and to which she dedicates all her time and energy.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COQUETO VIDEO



Ninel Conde shares her best moments on Instagram for her fans.

He also shared which of his colleagues will have a presentation in Miami, Marcos Witt, whom he appreciates a lot for which he shared the invitation for everyone to see him this morning.

She also shared some reflection phrases that she herself uses to think about things and better focus on all the good things in life, because as we know she recently went through moments full of controversy and became the center of controversy for several days. .

However, we can see her happy and enjoying the stage which we mentioned is her favorite place in the world dancing and performing her songs in her own style.

It is worth mentioning that every time we see one of his presentations we notice how he gives everything and also always some of his moments to record on his cell phone so that his fans can not only appreciate it in his concerts, but also in a slightly more personal way. .