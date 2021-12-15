Ninel Conde lights nets in a flirty mini leather outfit | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful actress, singer Y mexican dancer, Ninel Conde, has been in the eye of the hurricane for various controversies, starting with what happened with her ex-partner and her escape from her house arrest, as well as now also a chapter dedicated to her in the famous book in which a journalist tried to link to the Famous with some outlaw organizations.

There is no doubt that these issues must have her exhausted, very tired of having to deal with the media and also with those users who do not stop commenting on it on their networks, while she only wants to share your peace of mind, a moment of relaxation and being able to communicate with those people who have supported her and who continue to enjoy her work as artist.

On this occasion we will address a flirty video in which Ninel shows us that she is loving this about videos for networks, making an interesting transition in which she appears dressed casually, about the camera of her cell phone to her face And at the moment to move him away she is already very well made up, combed, with sunglasses and with a flirtatious and black mini set Leather Awesome.

The famous beauty really left everyone speechless on the Internet, a moment that her fans insulted the most, her figure is really impressive and much more with that little coverage she gave it.

So far the video It has more than 27,000 likes, a number that continues to grow and that shows the great taste on the part of the audience in front of this type of content on their part, dazzling and beautiful are words that you could describe it but that fall short of reality.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE COQUETO VIDEO



Ninel Conde shares her best photos and videos on networks for the enjoyment of her fans.

In the comments we can also appreciate how her fans congratulate and admire her, writing creative compliments and also seeking to get her attention a bit, recognizing her great effort to keep the spoiled ones.

This is how Ninel conde stays distracted and enjoying her life, always waiting to go back on stage, which is one of her favorite places and one of the reasons why she continues in the artistic environment, she really likes to sing. , acting, dancing and everything that led her to get her fame.

Keep enjoying Ninel Conde on Show News and discover these cute content that she uploads on her profiles, as well as of course all her news and more interesting news that appear about her.