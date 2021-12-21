Galilea Montijo and Ninel Conde separated at birth ?, photo indicates | .

Separated at birth? A photograph of Ninel Conde has social networks really surprised because they seem to be actually seeing the beautiful Galilea Montijo, host of the Hoy Program.

The image shows the statuesque “Bombón” in a fitted and charming blue dress, with brown hair and natural makeup. Definitely, at first impression, you might think that it was Martha Galilea Montijo, because of how the beauty’s face looks. Ninel Conde.

The photograph in question is found on a fan page of Ninel Conde, who even saw her as really attractive, as if to share three images of said session.

Galilea Montijo and Ninel Conde separated at birth ?, photo indicates. Photo: Instagram.

Currently, Conde is a little further away from the scandals, this after the case of his ex-partner Larry Ramos cooled a bit and he finally saw his son again, the same he had with the businessman Giovanni Medina.

However, scandalous information about the singer and actress recently came to light, which links her not only to groups of dubious origin, but also assures that she had a relationship with a famous Mexican Secretary of the Interior, who would fill her with luxuries and escorts in your moment.

Ninel Conde responded to the accusations by assuring that she would proceed legally against those who are responsible.

Unfortunately, the beautiful Galilea Montijo also comes to light in the book where Ninel Conde is pointed out as having strange ties and for the same reasons. According to the writer and researcher, Anabel Hernández, the host of the Hoy Program would have had a romantic relationship for years with a famous drug lord, indicating that it was Arturo Beltrán Leyva.

Hernández assured that this character would fill her with luxuries, watches and others; However, the most notable thing would be that it would help him get his sister out of prison. The author of Emma and the other narco ladies also added that La Gali had paid her the favor by entering prison in disguise when he had been arrested; It should be noted that Galilea Montijo denied all of the above.

Unlike Ninel CondeGalilea reacted quite affected to the accusations towards her person and in the midst of tears she made a live broadcast on social networks to deny everything, including the business relationship that is rumored with Inés Gómez Mont and her husband.

There are those who assure that what the Televisa actress did was not the best way to react since she gave too many explanations, even about things that no one questioned her anymore.