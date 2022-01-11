Ninel Conde highlights her exquisite figure thanks to her swimsuit | Instagram

Once again the famous actress, singer and businesswoman Ninel Conde surprised her fans thanks to a photograph in which she appears with a flirtatious Swimwear silver color with which she highlighted her charms and exquisite figure as she has continuously done on her social networks.

It was an image that drove several fans crazy, given that thanks to the position in which she was posing her striking curves stood out to the eye.

Although this is a photograph that was shared, it was not the actress of famous soap operas who shared it, it was published on an Instagram account, where it is possible to see that she was named as one of the most beautiful women throughout Latin America.

With this edition, a video was formed where we only heard the song by Mau & Ricky titled Me Enamora, surely the person who published said content is an inveterate fan of Ninel Conde the famous Mexican actress.

Ninel Conde is also called the hottie, for her musical success | Instagram ninelconde

Despite the fact that this beautiful Mexican celebrity celebrity has had some conflicts and has been involved in certain controversies due to her husband, she has not stopped being optimistic and showing off her figure at every opportunity, through her social networks.

In the image, she appears reclining on a cot with some white and silver sheets of the same color as her garment for the beach, in addition to having this striking swimsuit, the pose, with her legs gathered, her hips stand out.

Despite the fact that there are many beautiful personalities in Latin America, surely for a couple of years, that Ninel Conde is among the favorites of Internet users.

Today Ninel Conde He is close to reaching 5 million followers on his official Instagram account, where by the way he has more than five thousand publications at the moment, in terms of the accounts he follows there are 1,812.

The comments that are among her posts are constantly flattering her beauty, especially when she usually shares content showing off her enormous charms while doing a bit of exercise at the gym.

For a couple of weeks the singer interpreter of “You are not worth it” decided to change her exercise routine to create more muscles, which we have seen throughout her stories and some publications on her Instagram feed.