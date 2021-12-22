Ninel Conde shares on video the secret of her famous hottie | Instagram

Something that Ninel Conde fans have always been struck by is her huge charmsIn a video she shared part of the secret so you can have a “hottie” like hers.

This beautiful and controversial actress has had one of the most complicated years and not precisely because of her career as an actress and singer, this has been rather because of her personal life and what this entire year has passed through.

It all started since their relationship with Larry Ramos began, after their wedding which was also quite a spectacle and controversy, this beauty has not seen tranquility, just until a few days ago so to speak.

It may interest you: Aleida Núñez covers her charms only with her long hair

Leaving aside any controversy or scandal in which she has unfortunately been involved, she has managed to take a little respite and as you know, she has done so thanks to her discipline and dedication.

Ninel Conde started her career in 1995 | Instagram ninelconde

We are talking about his practice in the gym, even though it has been discovered that he has undergone certain cosmetic adjustments Ninel Conde Like another celebrity who must take care of her figure after recovering from any operation, she has chosen to practice some exercise.

Ninel Conde’s secret to keep her hottie steady

After practicing some exercise, it is extremely important to perform certain stretches, this in order that the muscles relax a little and you do not feel the discomfort of later having some ailments.

If you regularly exercise, you will know the importance of stretching your body, legs, arms, torso and others before starting and after finishing your routines.

In a couple of videos that she shared on Instagram through her stories, she reveals how she relaxes her muscles, thus also staying relaxed, for many this could be the secret or perhaps part of it, for have a hottie such as Ninel Conde.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THEIR DEVELOPERS VIDEOS.

Another of the secrets that, although it may be something incredible, is that the clothing you use has a lot to do with it, the more they adapt to your figure and form it correctly the better, so while you lose weight, you mold your silhouette with a exquisite shape like that of the singer.

In her videos, she appears wearing a pair of red leggings adjusted to her hips, as well as a top with wide straps that allow a little to see part of her upper charms.