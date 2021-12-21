Ninel Conde from the beach wears a flirty red swimsuit | Instagram

In addition to being a well-known singer with her hit Bombón, Mexican actress Ninel Conde, despite having a lot of work, takes time to enjoy a day at the beach so take advantage of a session on the beach.

The ex-partner of José Manuel Figueroa, son of the famous singer Joan Sebastian, has become a bit constant with his publications on Instagram, after certain accusations that were made against him especially by his current husband.

Despite the fact that this 2021 was full of controversies for Ninel Conde, has managed to get ahead and excel thanks to its content on social networks.

It may interest you: Aleida Núñez wears a silhouette in a black swimsuit on the beach

In particular this publication that he shared on September 15 we can admire his silhouette posing in the sun, taking a little tan on the beach.

On this occasion the interpreter of “Everything with me” was using a flirty red swimsuit, which by the way is in one piece, even though it covers part of her body, her charms stand out as well as her hips.

Ninel Conde is also known as La Bombón | Instagram ninelconde

To highlight her tanned charms, Ninel Herrera Conde, the singer and actress’s full name, decided to use a necklace that was curiously lost among them.

In his description he asked a question that has also made more than one person think, “Why does the rich make you fat?”.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE COQUET PHOTO.

Here I am, posing and thinking about eating some tacos … I think the important thing is not to go to extremes, it is about having a balance and that you feel good, “said Ninel Conde.

The singer kept commenting that if you took care of your diet and if your body was healthy you could afford to enjoy some tacos from time to time, without a doubt it is excellent advice, don’t you think?

His photograph was taken in Miami, Florida in the United States, thanks to his success as a celebrity figure, he has the economic capacity to travel and enjoy other places.

Maybe the question that Ninel Conde It was a bit rhetorical, despite this one of the Internet users decided to give it a slightly more direct answer, so that when other users who saw the comments saw it, they would have been surprised and also understood many things.