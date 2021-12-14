Ninel Conde wears a white swimsuit and with a net in her charms | INSTAGRAM

After several controversies, Ninel Conde decided to forget a bit about the media and what is said about her, recently appearing in the famous book that seeks to relate it to organizations outside the law.

Instead of remembering all these accusations and also what happened with his ex-partner, “the ChocolateShe decided to relax for a while and take a ride on a yacht, wearing a nice white swimsuit and also a fishnet outfit, a combination that was impressively appreciated by her fans. Instagram.

That’s right, it is a piece of entertainment that she posted on her official account, a social network in which she is always looking for admirers to accompany her in these moments when I am fascinated by appearing in front of the cameras.

In the photo we can see how the mexican She is leaning against the railing of a luxurious yacht, with well-groomed nails, very pretty earrings, and of course a makeup that made her face look even prettier than it normally looks.

So far he has gathered more than 31,000 likes, a number that continues to grow as the minutes go by, he also decided to write a few words and seek to make the audience laugh a little, ensuring that he was recreating the scene of the Titanic.

Ninel Conde enjoys the cameras and sharing her best moments with her followers.

Ninel Conde loves to live with her fans, even through the Internet, so she also decided to ask them what is the film that moves them the most, a question that made many Internet users participate and that they felt cared for by this artist who continues to be one of the most liked in the entertainment world in Mexico.

There is no doubt that despite all the controversies, Ninel continues to defend her assumption as a quality singer and dancer, her shows make her feel in the best way, because she has confessed that being on stage is one of her favorite things in the world and the reason why you are motivated to continue your career.

For her, her audience is everything and for her audience she is a great woman, so in each of the accusations she received they continue to defend her tooth and nail, always faithful to her, grateful that she also has a lot of appreciation for them.