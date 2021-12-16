Ninel Conde wears squares and big charms in a gym look | INSTAGRAM

Despite all the controversies in which Ninel Conde has been involved, the beautiful mexican He prefers to focus on his own and continue to enjoy the fruits that his career has given him, but without loosening up and striving at all times in each of his aspects of his life.

On this occasion he decided to show us the results he had in the Gym, with a video and some photos in which it impressively shows a most flirtatious silhouette, the best curves of social networks and also that it has squares.

There is no doubt that he works hard and that in addition to taking care of his diet, he has long exercise routines, in addition to his sports outfit makes her figure look even better, she was revealing what her secret is.

Of course, her fans, in addition to being intrigued to know how she obtained those results, were also dedicated to enjoying the entertainment pieces, an excellent way to support her was by giving her their respective likes and of course also commenting on how beautiful she is.

Ninel is very moved For a surprise that he has us, he will soon be making a very important announcement on his official profile and we will be there to share it with you so that you will not miss it either.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE COQUETO VIDEO



Ninel Conde shared her excellent results from her constant gym attendance.

At the moment your fans did not stop enjoying the photos and videos, in which we present you today she took her cell phone in her hand and decided to show off each of her angles and show herself as flirtatious to those who admire her as an artist and as a person.

We imagine that the surprise will be a girdle of her own brand or perhaps some other product that is launching the sale, she herself assures that she uses a compression girdle which is a method that many women have used over the years and that she considered vital, as well as necessary to follow those methods that have really worked over time.

Continue on Show News and continue enjoying the beautiful content that Ninel Conde shares and of course also all the news, curiosities, news and everything that comes up about this beautiful singer, actress, model and artist who has not stopped showing her great quality.