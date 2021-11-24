After almost two years without being able to see and live with her son Emmanuel, Ninel Conde finally reached an out-of-court settlement with his ex-partner, Giovanni medina, for what under the conditions that he wanted to allow him to see the child.

“In a particular way, we are trying to convince his dad to let me see him and to come to an agreement. Let him put the conditions he wants. For my son, however he wants, wherever and whenever he wants, let me see the child. We are looking for a way to contact you. I am willing to give in to see my son and all this ends. I hope he takes it for the good of Emmanuel ”, Conde said last week in front of the media and, apparently, his pleas were heard.

In an interview for the program ‘Ventaneando’, it was himself Giovanni who announced that Ninel will already be able to have face-to-face visits with little Emmanuel as of this Tuesday, November 23, however, this will be possible, only if you meet their conditions.

“We want to lead a healthy life, a harmonious life, and part of a healthy circle is living with both parents, I always pointed out that I was eager for that, but in the right conditions, before there were none, today there are, and the truth is that I have decided not to appeal this decision made by the authority because I consider it to be correct ”, explained the businessman.

On the conditions in which this meeting between the singer and her son will take place, Medina explained: “A coexistence of every 15 days has been dictated from today, in a safe space that is my home, for 3 hours or as long as it lasts in a healthy or natural way. Here what the authority tries is that we create the link, between mother and child, that this relationship is created and I also requested that there be the presence of an authority, and I will be there ”.

In addition, he mentioned that before he had not allowed Emmanuel to see his mother, because he did not consider that his partner, Larry RamosIt was a good influence for the child, but now things have changed.

Let us remember that the actress had not seen her son for several months, since a judge withdrew her virtual visits, because the child did not want to see her.

As a result of these behaviors, Ninel Conde launched all kinds of prayers and faced a legal battle with Giovanni Medina, which seemed to have no end, but it seems that this war in the courts has already paid off and now you can visit your little one again.

