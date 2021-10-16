We already know the price and release date of Nintendo’s new online subscription, which Nintendo Switch users have not liked at all.

After the death of the beloved and longed for Satoru Iwata, Nintendo experienced a turn in its expansive policy, leaving behind its status as a traditional company to adopt online subscription schemes, micropayments, digital games, etc.

Now he surprises us with something we have never seen before: an expansion pack for a monthly subscription.

And it comes with controversy: costs twice the standard subscription, but it has content that is only available in this subscription package:

For a long time, to play online on Nintendo Switch you have to pay an online subscription worth 19.99 euros per year (One account).

In addition to the online game, it offers some extras, such as save games to the cloud, or play free NES and SNES games.

From October 26th, Nintendo Switch users will be able to purchase a Expansion Pack, what does it cost € 39.99 per year for an individual account, or € 69.99 per year for a family subscription up to 8 accounts.

If you already have Nintendo Switch Online, you can add the Expansion Pack by paying the proportional amount, depending on the months you already have contracted.

And what does this premium subscription contain so that it costs double? Then free Nintendo 64 and SEGA Megadrive games, and free game expansions, like the Animal Crossing expansion called Happy Home Paradise that if you buy it separately costs 24.99 euros.

It is important to know that free games from NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, etc. they are only available as long as you pay the subscription. If you stop doing it, they disappear.

The ad did not like the fans at all, as you can see in the video ratings. It takes twice as many negative votes as positive.

It is true that there are paid subscriptions on the rest of the consoles, and that they are even more expensive. But these subscriptions include discounts on purchases of new games, and gifts of relatively modern games, of the current generation.

Instead Nintendo offers games from its classic consoles from 30 years ago, which almost everyone has already played, because they have been emulated on almost all their previous consoles.

But what bothers his fans the most is that subscriptions have content that cannot be obtained in any other way, something that does not happen in the competition.

For instance Nintendo does not allow you to make a copy of the games of your games on a pendrive or USB, only to the cloud, if you subscribe. But if the console crashes and you are not subscribed, you lose all games forever.

And above all, does not allow to buy or rent the games of NES, SNES, Nintendo 64, etc., outside the subscription. It is this obligation to subscribe to access certain games that angers fans the most.

We will see the acceptance it has when the Expansion Pack is available, the October 26th.