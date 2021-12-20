The new ” Most Played ” category is now available on Nintendo eShop, the digital game store for Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo eShop is the digital game store for Switch, which every week brings together news, exclusive discounts, demos and other content. Now, there is a new feature available.

More than a function, it is about a new category. You already know that in the eShop we find different tabs, to see the latest news, available offers or games included in Switch Online.

As you can see in the Nintendo eShop itself, a new category is now shown to us: ”Most played” Here we can see the most popular and successful titles from the digital store.

The most played tab can be seen within ”Highlights”, on the bottom. It’s a good way to see what Switch users are playing and what is most popular on the Nintendo eShop.

All the titles included in this eShop category have been the most played in the last 2 weeks. In addition, there is a filter that requires that they have had 2500 active players As minimum.

Of course, some of these Switch titles have only been on the market for a short time. There are clear examples like Shin Megami Tensei V or the remakes Brilliant Diamond and Shimmering Pearl, among others.

These are all Switch games and apps from the new Nintendo eShop category:

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Football Manager Touch 2022 AAA Clock Pokemon Brilliant Diamond Pokemon Shining Pearl Garden Paws Grow: Song of the Evertree Shin Megami Tensei V YouTube Dragon Quest Builders 2 Olympia Soiree Empire of Sin Diablo II: Resurrected Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition Fire Emblem: Three Houses Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition Civilization VI Divinity II: Original Sin – Definitive Edition My Time at Portia Danganronpa S Cupid Parasite The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV XCOM 2 Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Rune Factory 4 Special Piofare: Fated Memories Collar X Malice Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate Warframe Kingdom Two Crowns The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Harvest Moon: One World The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III ARK: Survival Evolved Digimon Story Cyber ​​Sleuth Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark Dragon Quest XI S Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle The Witcher III : Wild Hunt Complete Edition Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Graveyard Keeper NBA 2K22 Blue Reflection: Second Light Atelier Ryza 2 The Wild at Heart Tropico 6 Dying Light: Platinum Edition Cafe Enchante Surviving the Aftermath Spiritfarer The Long Dark Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ya IX: Monstrom Nox Disgaea 5 Complete NEO: The World Ends with You Dead by Daylight Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Stardew Valley Immortals Fenyx Rising The Outer Worlds Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Sword Art Online : Fatal Bullet Farm Together Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Kingdom of Amalur: Re-Reckoning The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth + Bravely Default II Borderlands: The Handsome Collection Mary Skelter 2 Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Ya VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster The W itcher III: Wild Hunt LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Darkest Dungeon Dragon Quest Builders Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic AI: The Somnium Files Fortnite Monster Sanctuary Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms: Dungeons and Dragons Harvest Moon: Light of Hope Animal Crossing: New Horizons Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Octopath Traveler Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Monster Hunter Rise Valkyria Chronicles 4 Northgard The Survivalists Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Nintendo’s console continues to be one of the best-selling in the world. It has a wide catalog of exclusive games and is the first hybrid console that can play games on TV or in handheld mode without cuts.

Many of these most played games are RPG, as well as long haul games such as Animal Crossing New Horizons, Fortnite, Dying Light or Tropico 6, among others.

Are you surprised by the most played list in the eShop? You can take a look at the new category yourself, and find out which are the most popular games and which are in vogue among hybrid console players.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán Santiago.