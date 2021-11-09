An unofficial project like Mario NFT game and gambling is brought down by Nintendo and its lawyers, to which many may already celebrate.

After what was said about those responsible for Team Xecuter, Nintendo has signed up the same before an unofficial project: a NFT gambling game based on Super Mario.

The unofficial project used Mario materials to promote an NFT gambling platform. But Nintendo has seen it, so it is now history after the C&D of its lawyers.

As reported by Kotaku (thanks, Nintendo Life), the cryptocurrency platform “1-UP Platform” has been preparing for its launch this year, although it appears that that will not be possible.

The game gave users the opportunity to participate in a battle royale style game. There, they themselves bet on games to win NFTs, although there was a problem.

And this is, perhaps, what has liked the least to Nintendo: The battle royale itself was full of stolen materials.

Through Twitter you can still see something of the game in action, published by the 1-UP Platform itself through a video.

Holy hell! # 1UP private beta test was chaotic fun! 5x since testnet. Crowd loves the game. Join the telegram to play it against other online players and spread the word! # P2E https://t.co/z9oS25B7l0 Include these tags in all things Twitter: @ Game1UpToken $ oneup pic.twitter.com/RcrU2r3wUS – 1-UP Platform (@ game1uptoken) October 23, 2021

To no one’s surprise, Nintendo began a process of shutting down the project shortly after. As can be seen thanks to the Twitter user @jycompany_, the videos related to the project on YouTube have already been withdrawn at the request of Nintendo of America.

Kotaku comment that 1-UP Platform’s Telegram administrator, known as “link”, has been defending the project ever since, calling it an “indie with a cool concept.”

“I am a community manager of an anonymous team […] the goal was to innovate for an amazing idea that was launched in 2019. Nintendo has knocked us down for innovation and they are known for it.

We just created a reinforced version with a combat system. The goal was to innovate privately within the community to show what is possible if we all contribute. “

It is then that they claim that the materials were only proof as a concept and that they would be removed later. “To all the Nintendo simps with heart attacks, fear not,” he says.

“They were private test videos published to increase the size of the community. By publishing the game there will be art of their own with nothing from Nintendo, it was all a concept test.”

They add that the engine was custom and that it will be used in other games: “At least it makes people talk about new ideas.”

Although from 1-UP Platform they were not cut when talking about Mario. In September, a blog post described the project as something that would “bring Mario and his friends to the blockchain”, all under an amalgamation of the concept “2D battle royale based on retro games that we all know.”

Right now, the 1-Up blog still has nintendo materials, so it will be a matter of time before it ends the same as the videos. Meanwhile, are you planning to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED?

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by José David Muñoz.