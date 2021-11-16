Nintendo engineers are reviewing the Nintendo Switch hardware to find alternative components, in the face of chip shortages in factories.

The situation in the factories is more than worrying. You already know that there is a chip and semiconductor shortage to make consoles and electronic gadgets, and Nintendo Switch is also affected.

In the latest revenue report (Switch has already sold almost 93 million consoles) the president of Nintendo once again regretted not being able to meet the high demand for the hybrid console around the world.

Shuntaro Furukawa stated that chip shortage situation is far from over, although, fortunately, game sales continue to increase without suffering any impact.

Get a 50% discount on the monthly subscription of HBO Max Spain forever. Only until November 30.

As a measure of supply issues, Nintendo senior executive Ko Shiot said engineers were Checking out the Nintendo Switch hardware, looking for alternative components to manufacture it.

In other words, you are looking for a new way of making consoles no need for these chips. The worrying situation has caused Nintendo to lower its production targets to 24 million.

On the hypothetical successor to Switch, Furukawa confirmed that will come in the present century, but that the hybrid is still in the middle of its life cycle. There will be no Switch Pro.

“Regarding the next game system, we are considering a lot of different things, but when it comes to concept and release time, there is nothing we can share at the moment.”

On the positive side, Shigeru Miyamoto claimed that software development and other avenues of entertainment They have not been affected by the situation, as there is a large user base who already have a Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo’s hybrid console allows you to play the great games of Mario, Zelda, Pokémon or Fortnite both in handheld mode and on the television. It has 32 GB of internal storage and includes two joy-con controllers.

“With so many consumers around the world who have already bought a Nintendo Switch, the situation has not had any major effect on software development.”

Nintendo is putting all the meat on the spit for distribute the maximum number of Nintendo Switch In the remainder of the year 2021, facing a Christmas where there will be fewer consoles than other years. And not only Switch, but also PlayStation consoles, Xbox, graphics, computers …

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Ángel Morán Santiago.