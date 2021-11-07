We tend to assume that Nintendo players are on average younger than PS5 or Xbox players. But the actual numbers tell another story …

Traditionally, Nintendo consoles have been focused on children and families. Nintendo itself defines itself as a toy company that creates toys for fun.

This was so a few years ago. But with the Nintendo Switch, there was a change of scenery. The first advertisements of the console, with young and old playing with her, and where little children were shown, it already made it clear the new target old of the company.

This new approach seems to have paid off. Nintendo has revealed for the first time the age of Nintendo Switch players, in a graph that shows many surprising facts:

As we see players over 18 years of age outperform by far those under the age of 18d.

The largest number of players is concentrated in the bar the 21 years, and the peak is between 20s and 30s.

But veteran gamers also carry an important weight. For instance, the players in the range between 30 and 42 or 43 years old, outnumber those under 18 years of age.

And although logically the number decreases with age, we see how the bars between 55 and 60 years have a significant number of players.

Another curious fact is that there is a first peak between 8 and 12 years old, but there is a slight fall in adolescence, to go back up from the age of 18.

The reason why Nintendo Switch has bet on adults is simple: they can buy a console on their own, children only on birthdays or Christmas, and yes parents accept …

And the figures prove him right: Nintendo Switch already exceeds 90 million consoles sold.

New version of Nintendo’s flagship console, now with a 7 “OLED-type screen, 64 GB of storage and in a new white color.

The graph shows us another surprising piece of information. At the bottom we see the most played games in each age group. It surprises that Zelda: Breath of the Wild is the game of choice between 5 and 10 years, when it is a deep, complex game, and with a lot of dialogue …

Young people prefer online games like Mario Kart 8 or Splatoon 2, while the forties stay with Pokémon, and from 50, with the exercise games, and with Animal Crossing.

Above all, these data break an old taboo that was no longer true decades ago: video games aren’t just for kids.

In the 21st century they have become ageless global entertainmentsuch as movies, music, or reading books.

If you are thinking of buying a console, we recommend our complete review of the Nintendo Switch OLED.