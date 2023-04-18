Nintendo should make this brutal LEGO set that recreates the original Game Boy official

The world was different when Nintendo and LEGO announced their first alliance to launch highly nostalgic sets of pieces recreating the world of Super Mario Bros. and even the legendary NES. At the time the obvious assumption was that the company would end up releasing the Super NES and even the Game Boy. But that never happened.

These items were announced in the first quarter of 2020 and released shortly thereafter, but then came a huge hiatus for everyone with the pandemic and to some extent we get the impression that many of the business plans originally envisioned by both firms ended up being disrupted. .

We never saw more sets after these first announcements, although not long ago at the beginning of this year 2023 we witnessed the announcement of a new 2,532-piece game that completely recreates the Atari 2600 console.

All this in the midst of a slight controversy where at the end of last year the LEGO Ideas section on the firm’s website ended up canceling all projects related to proposals for The Legend of Zelda sets due to licensing problems with Nintendo.

It is under this panorama of uncertainty that it is not known what will happen in the future with these two companies. But that hasn’t stopped fans from getting in on the action.

A fan creates a LEGO set that recreates the original Nintendo Game Boy

Nick Lever is a video editor and LEGO Masters Australia finalist who has a relatively well-known track record in the brick-based community.

In the past, he has created some proposals for sets before and now he has become a viral sensation among Nintendo fans with the creation of a Game Boy made exclusively of LEGO pieces:

It highlights the amazing depth and realism with which this fan has shaped the game, made up of just 364 pieces, a minimal amount compared to what is usually used in official sets related to video game consoles.

The most impressive thing is that practically half of the parts used in this model are commonly used, so its creation cost would be really affordable, requiring an investment of just USD $42 to assemble it.

Obviously this is an unofficial set and it is not authorized by Nintendo. But for whoever is interested Lever is selling assembly instructions for only USD $5.65.