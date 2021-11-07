The family of consoles Nintendo switch is celebrating this week after exceeding two million units sold since its launch on March 3, 2017, until October 24, 2021, according to data from the independent consultancy GfK, the only one capable of offering data on console sales and video games representing more than 90% of the video game market in Spain. In addition, according to GfK, Nintendo Switch has remained unbeatable quarter after quarter this 2021 and remains the best-selling console in our market so far this year. With this, it also becomes the best-selling console in Spain for three consecutive years: 2019, 2020 and 2021 to date.

Sales of more than two million units correspond to all its editions, including the Nintendo Switch – OLED model, launched on October 8. This Nintendo Switch with a 7-inch OLED screen and more intense colors was accompanied by Metroid Dread, the latest adventure of the bounty hunter Samus Aran, which has already sold more than 30,000 units, becoming the best-selling Metroid franchise game ever in Spain , in addition to being the video game developed in Spain with the best score in history on Metacritic, the website that brings together the scores of the main specialized media in the world.

Along with the good reception of Metroid Dread in the Spanish market, it also stands out that, so far this year, six of the ten best-selling games in total platforms in Spain are games distributed by Nintendo. These are: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury -the best-selling Nintendo Switch game of the year so far, with more than 150,000 units-, the social simulator Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the racing game Mario Kart 8: Deluxe, Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition, the fitness fantasy adventure that gets you moving Ring Fit Adventure and the revamped classic The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD.

An example of the company’s permanent commitment to innovation, Nintendo Switch is a hybrid console that in 2017 revolutionized the gaming experience, because it allows it to be connected to the television, but it is capable of instantly becoming a portable console for the user to decide. at all times when, where and how to play. In 2019, a new member joined the family: the Nintendo Switch Lite, focused on portable gaming, light, compact and available in four different colors. On October 8, the family was expanded with the Nintendo Switch – OLED model, similar in size to the Nintendo Switch, but incorporating a larger OLED screen, with intense colors and high contrast, among other novelties. This new console provides gamers with one more option to play the vast and growing catalog of Nintendo Switch games as and where they want.