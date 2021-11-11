Nintendo confirms that it will not reduce production of the original Switch model to focus on the OLED Switch, and all three models (with Switch Lite) will be contemporaneous. Of course, he warns that they do not believe they can meet the demand this Christmas …

At the beginning of October, Nintendo released a review of the Switch, the OLED model, which while it could hardly be considered the “Switch Pro”, could be considered as the equivalent of “XL switch“As its main attraction was a larger touch screen (with the same size as the console) and of much higher quality, being OLED.

It could be thought that this new OLED model would replace the previous one, the same one that came out in 2017 (with the exception of the best battery installed from those produced in 2019).

However, Nintendo does not think like that: as Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa explains to Bloomberg (via IGN), the three Switch models (normal, Lite and OLED) will be contemporaryEach one “serves different consumer needs.”

In other words: Nintendo will not reduce the production of the normal Switch model to focus on Switch OLED. And that, due to the shortage of components that we still carry as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, has forced Nintendo to reduce its production forecasts.

Nintendo estimates that will produce 20% fewer Nintendo Switch consoles than originally planned. Obviously, this has also affected their sales forecasts and it has also been noted in a reduction in sales and profits from the last quarter.

Furukawa added that currently they cannot produce enough demand that they hope to have this Christmas season. “There are no signs of improvement and the situation continues to be serious, so I cannot tell you how long it will continue,” he explained in ..

In fact, in Spain some shopping centers are beginning to ration the sale of consoles for this reason of shortage of supplies, which affects all houses: Sony is also having a hard time to meet the demand for PS5.

Today it was revealed that Nintendo Switch has sold 92.87 million consoles, a slower rate than last year, but still a very high figure, close to the Wii figures.

It should also be noted that these sales data do not include the Switch OLED model, which came out on October 8. Buying this new Switch model is already very complicated, but if you want to have it at Christmas, pay attention to these stores.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.