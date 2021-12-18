Close December 31

Madrid

December 18, 2021

The withdrawal of the Chinese GWM, which was the key project, will be offset by reinforcing the role of the electromobility hub. Industry says 1,400 jobs are ‘covered’

Nissan’s reindustrialization commission, made up of the company, the unions, and the central and regional government, made its big bet on the Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors (GWM) and backed off this week, with hardly any time to react. has made it clear that there was no solid plan B. Or at least the depth of that one.

This has been demonstrated after the fourteenth meeting of the table, held yesterday, no matter how much the Central and autonomous governments have insisted on saying that the jobs that are lost with the departure of Nissan will be guaranteed. The Japanese company assembled last Thursday the last vehicle in the Free Zone and put the final closure of its industrial facilities in Barcelona on December 31.

A staff of about 1,400 workers

Whichever companies replace Nissan, the workforce will be covered. The industrial and logistics projects that are candidates to succeed her guarantee a number of jobs that is even higher than the current one. stated a statement from the Ministry of Industry. It is the same message that the Government Secretary General for Industry, Ral Blanco, had launched this morning at a ceremony in Barcelona. And that the Generalitat also launched.

The three facilities of Nissan in Barcelona, ​​located in the Zona Franca, Sant Andreu de la Barca and Montcada i Reixac employed around 3,000 employees, 70% of them in the first of those factors. Although the figure has remained reduced to about 1,400 workers once the rest have taken advantage of the early retirement plans or the indemnities agreed with the company, which reached 60 days per year worked.

Strengthen the electromobility hub

The idea is that the departure of GWM, which will have its factory in another country on the Old Continent despite the improvements that were offered at the last moment, This is compensated by reinforcing the role of the two minor candidates in the initial shortlist.

On the one hand, the electromobility hub led by the Catalan company QEV Technologies and that, in addition to the Sant Andreu de la Barca plant (42,000 square meters) for which he has already applied, It could occupy a large part of the 500,000 square meters that will be left free in the Free Trade Zone. This consortium, which includes a dozen companies, will manufacture different electrical models, such as a small van and even a large vehicle. In a first phase, according to the unions, it could contribute between 700 and 800 new jobs, with the capacity to grow later. But it still does not have any industrial activity.

For its part, in the center of Montcada i Reixac (74,000 square meters) will be installed the electric motorcycle manufacturer Silence. This company, with a significant penetration in Spain and Europe, has Acciona as its main shareholder and also builds scooters for Seat, to whom it could supply the S04 microcar that they presented weeks ago. It guarantees the continuity of the automotive industry and has a great future, said the Ministry of Industry yesterday. about the Catalan company.

Aerial view of the Nissan facilities in the Free Trade Zone

The other alternatives

In this situation, the question would be to know which project or projects will occupy the part of the Free Trade Zone that is not absorbed by the electromobility hub.

Of the list The armored manufacturer Tess Defense, which was to carry out maintenance and testing of military vehicles, has fallen. This project was never welcomed, although the unions have criticized that it has not been thoroughly studied. Meanwhile, they have been against the offers of logistics, such as Australia’s Goodman. They say that they do not contribute to recover the auxiliary automotive sector, very touched with the departure of Nissan, and on which another 13,000 jobs depend.

And the Belgian Punch has re-entered the scene, keeping the interest intact now with a review of her initial project, discarded in favor of GWM’s. Punch planned to invest 650 million in Barcelona to manufacture about 76,000 vehicles / year in 2030. Our proposal would allow finding a useful solution for all parties, including the hub led by QEV Technologies. In addition, It could safeguard jobs and the current supplier base assured from the company yesterday.

To this must be added the offer of Mecalux, manufacturer of industrial shelving, which promises to create 300 jobs. It hardly has possibilities.

New meeting on December 29

The commission should resume talks with Punch shortly, as their next meeting will be on December 29. That is, just two days before the end of the 38-year history of Nissan in Barcelona, ​​where it has manufactured 3,345,000 units of 15 models, some as iconic as the Patrol or the Terrano II. The last vehicle to come off its chains this Thursday was a Navara pickup. The other car being made, the e-NV200 electric van, stopped being made on December 9.

