If anyone has based her fame on scandals, that has been the actress and singer of Cuban origin, Niurka Marcos, because since her arrival in Mexico, she has stood in the eye of the hurricane.

Her main scandal came when it was revealed that she had a relationship with actor Bobby Larios, while she was still married to producer Juan Osorio, in 2003.

The couple was in the eye of a hurricane. Photo: Televisa

Since then, the star has followed the line of scandals and her many love affairs that have gradually come to light.

However, many of those rumors and gossip that are made of her, has reached her children, as they have all had to grow up under the shadow of their scandalous mother.

On the one hand there is the son he had with the Mexican producer, Emilio Osorio, who has tried to pursue his own artistic career as an actor in his father’s projects.

The young man has inherited the talents of his parents. Photo: IG / niurka.oficial

While on the other side of the coin is his sister Romina, who has been harshly criticized in recent years.

Niurka’s daughter puts a stop to those who criticize her

Romina, has always remained very close to her mother, so she has decided her steps into the world of entertainment, since in recent years she has started with her own projects.

The young woman has tried not to affect the comments. Photo: IG / rominamarcos

A few months ago he launched the theme of its author “They told me no”, where it promotes self-love and personal acceptance, since she has experienced cyberbullying firsthand.

Through social networks, the 28-year-old singer has been the victim of many haters who have attacked her for her physical appearance and, according to them, her lack of talent.

And it is that for a few years, the young woman declared herself openly bisexual, and has tried to find her own style, because today she wears her head shaved in pink.

She has just started her singing career. Photo: IG / rominamarcos

It should be noted that, according to the hayters, they have also criticized her for her lack of talent, since they say that at her age, her mother was already one of the top dancers and recognized in Mexico.

For this reason, the young woman took the time to make a video on her Instagram account where the song “Careless whisper” by George Michael is heard in the background.

The artist can be seen standing in profile on a balcony dressed in a black top, leggings and boots, while her face is raised and her eyes closed, phrases such as:

The young woman used her nets to answer the haters. Photo: IG / rominamarcos

“You have no talent”, “You are famous for your mom”, “Now anyone sings”, “You’ve already gotten fat”. “Nobody knows you” and “You look like a man.”

Then he is seen singing and on a list on the Spotify music platform, “My value is not in the words of people who do not know me.”

His words have been highly applauded by his followers, who have shown him their support and courage with which he has handled the matter of his detractors.

