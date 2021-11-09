Niurka Marcos looks beautiful with flirty movements of Vedette | INSTAGRAM

The famous Cuban, Niurka Marcos, has shown throughout her career that she is one of the greatest dancers in show business in Mexico, “She is Vedette”And not just anyone, a really professional who has managed to acquire various movements.

On this occasion, the actress also dedicated herself to making a fun video on TikTok, the famous short video platform, a clip in which she decided to show the best and most flirtatious movements that she has learned after so many performances on stage.

In the video he begins with one of his outfits more incredible white color accompanied by sneakers style boots, and then continue with an outfit like Eva, totally complete but with areas full of glitter.

For the last of the sets it was showcased, because it is what seems to be a swimsuit, but of course it is a dance outfit consisting of a top and a kind of miniskirt.

Each of the positions he adopts shows the incredible experience he will have achieved after so much work and of course he always does it in the most professional way possible, very conquering before the cameras that were capturing that moment.

Niurka Marcos shows off on her Instagram and shares great photos and videos.

He also accompanied the clip with a song of the most energetic, Totally on for the occasion, so his fans were impressed and of course they already arrived to give him a like, bringing said piece of entertainment to more than 16,000 likes.

There are also many comments where they congratulate her, tell her how beautiful she is and of course they admire her excellent skills, an impressive woman full of talents as well as being one of the best to attract attention and make opinions in her pure style such as “Woman scandal.”

We will continue to share with you the best publications and of course all the interesting information that may arise about Niurka Marcos, this beautiful famous woman from Cuba who came to Mexico to stand out and stay with us, making her viewers enjoy every moment they have her on their screens. .