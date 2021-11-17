The New Jersey mother who admitted planning the murder of her two children was ordered to remain behind bars until her next hearing, which will be in December.

Yuhwei Chou, 36, from Somerset County, was formally charged with two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly suffocating his 7-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son.

The discovery of the minors occurred in the back of a car that left Mountain View Road in Hillsborough last week, whose bodies were tied and restrained, ABC7NY reported.

The lawsuit indicated that Chou voluntarily testified that he drove to the Wawa chain of stores for lunch and then went to True Value to purchase duct tape and cable ties on November 8.

Later he drove to Apex Park in Hillsborough and started taping his daughter’s face, but his action was interrupted by a passerby in the park, who happened and caused the fright of Chou.

The woman then drove to Montainview Road and parked in a hunting area, where she tied her daughter’s hands with a zipper and taped her face together with her son’s face.

He acknowledged using his hands to suffocate the children to death, murders he planned within a week, the lawsuit reported.

Witnesses who were in court claimed that Chou did not show any remorse for his actions during his hearing this Tuesday.

The motives for the murder of the two children could be a pending divorce from Chou and possible postpartum depression.

The judge indicated that the lawyer has the right to appeal, but if he does not do so, He will remain behind bars until his next court hearing, which will be December 20.

Likewise, Chou was denied bail due to the type of crime committed and the possibility that she could escape, since she is not a US citizen.

