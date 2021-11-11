11/11/2021 at 2:44 PM CET

Maria Dotor

“My son does not make me happy”

Have you ever heard someone around you pronounce this phrase? Surely not on many occasions but, although it may seem a very radical statement, it is not difficult for this thought to cross the minds of parents from the moment their child appears in their lives. Why? Is it normal that the main source of happiness that we have at the same time is taking it from us? Can we get this feeling to go away?

A study carried out by the University of Florida (United States) concludes that Being a mother is not the key to women’s happiness. In fact, it has less of an influence on your life than other factors such as education, work, financial situation, and relationships with family and friends.

On the other hand, the study authors have not found a great difference in terms of the emotional well-being of women who were mothers and those who were not. For our expert Borja Vilaseca, journalist, writer and founder of the emotional education project La Akademia, the reason is “the paternalistic and overprotective approach with which we educate our children.”

Let’s take an example. We have a son. Achieving your well-being and happiness immediately becomes our highest priority. We want the best for him and educate him with the best of intentions. So far so good. The problem arises when we lose a part of ourselves. When the reason for our existence is focused on providing his to him. At this point, what is left of us? Before being fathers and mothers we were people who had a partner, family, friends, professional projects, hobbies & mldr;

Yet overnight we have abandoned all that we were to become simply parents. Making absolutely our whole life revolve around our children has negative consequences for us. “If something happens to him, it happens to me. If our son is our happiness, he will also be our source of suffering & rdquor ;, points out Borja Vilaseca.

And although a priori we are not aware, this overprotection also has negative consequences for them, since it reduces their autonomy and freedom. “The best thing we can do for our children is to be happy for ourselves. Free them of that burden and be responsible for our own happiness & rdquor; Borja Vilaseca concludes.