By Jaime Estrada vidaboxeo@cox.net

Photos by Jorge Nájera

I’m going to talk to you with logic why Caleb Plant will only show up to charge his services like a sack in front of Canelo’s talent, experience and speed, and just take a look at his 13 of the 21 victories before the 8 rounds of the Tennessee native who proclaims to anyone who is willing to listen that he is going to surprise the century and does not dare to say it openly, but claims that his fists will have the last word, but let’s face it, if you have the natural advantages of reach and reach. size, but I can see that in speed it does not even reach the heels of where it smells like pure wet earth, indeed, when analyzing Plant’s palm groves, we suspect that they took care of it to sell it as pure gold although it does not even reach copper , but the odds are not so delusional and they put Canelo favorite up to 10-1. And for the record, I am not putting down the production of Álvarez, who is focused on being the first Mexican to unify a super middleweight crown since on his waist he has the scepters of the WBA / WBO / The Ring and the belt of the World Council of Boxeo, while Plant has the IBF title and even to get words in his favor, he battles, and alleges that if Canelo says that Mexicans do not play games in grosser words, those of his land are not beating around the bush either. Saúl confesses that the goal proposed years ago was almost completed, after structuring a horizon of glory, and as a token of gratitude to his mentor Eddy Reynoso, he gave him the recognition of being the best coach of the year and added that he has it well deserved and going for another this year. The truth is that few are interested in the backup card and only look for a phrase that Canelo says to be able to make a sensational quality report, but we are going to emphasize the prelude fight by Rey Vargas; with a 34-0 card, with 22 chloroforms and many people talk about him getting on the challenger’s elevator against Gary Russell Jr., but he knows that first of all he has to beat the “Cuate” Leonardo Báez, who declares himself ready, since and willing to sell his defeat dearly. Tomorrow will be the official weigh-in open to the public at one in the afternoon at the MGM Grand Arena.