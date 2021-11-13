Related news

Spain is increasingly a country of single people. In fact, the number of singles of both sexes continues to grow in our country. According to agency data IPG Mediabrands, the number of both divorced and single people – that is, people who have never been married it now reaches 36% of the population with more men (52%) than women (48%). In total, there are 14.4 million people without a partner, two million more than just a decade ago, being the communities of Canary Islands, Murcia and Madrid where there are more singles to meet. The funny thing about these figures is that the data also grows as the years go by, 40 being the average age of the Spanish bachelor.

But why is the 1940s one of the bands with the most singles in Spain? Do people have it more difficult when they approach or exceed the age considered as that of onset to maturity? How can a single person know love at 40? Although capacity restrictions and nightlife closures seem to have ended, before the coronavirus pandemic the situation of singles in Spain at that age was the same.

The change in social habits and the proliferation of technology have a lot to do with it. Now love is almost not sought in the bar of a bar or on the dance floor of a disco, but in an application of our mobile phone.

From the bar to the app

“My friends barely have time for me.” Pilar is from Valencia She just turned 40 and has been divorced for just a year. After the breakup, he has come face to face with reality: his friends have children, family commitments … and when they have free time, they hardly feel like socializing. “It is difficult to make plans with friends when you are a certain age. Even out of laziness they find it difficult to get up from the sofa and call you even if it is to go to a terrace and have a beer. I had no choice but to open a profile on Tinder ”. Apps to meet people, make new friends and even meet love have become for many singles and of all ages an oxygen balloon, especially when they reach 40 and have the vast majority of friends busy with other tasks personal and apparently without time available.

The numbers speak for themselves: Spain is the third country in the world with the most consumers of mobile applications focused on flirting, among the best known: Tinder, Meetic, Badoo or Grindr. This is reflected in the search data collected by Google, which places our country on the international podium when trying to meet people or look for love using the internet only behind USA and Brazil. “No wonder, I have a couple of single friends, also my age, and we all have at least one application downloaded, because if not, how do we meet new people? It’s quite an odyssey, ”says Pilar.

According to another study carried out by researchers from the European University, Jorge Ramiro Pérez, Rebeca Cordero and Antonio Silva, members of the Knowledge-Research Group on Social Problems, during the 2020 lockdown, the use of these applications reached all-time highs, increasing the number of users by 13.5%. What is striking about this study is that even up to 39.2% of the people who used them had cyber sex, 24.6% had real sexual relations and, the most fortunate, 5.3% claimed to have found love during their quarantine. “Once nightlife was opened, we have socialized more in physical spaces but apps are also used not only to meet people or seek sexual relationships, but also to meet people. Turning 40 or more and being single in an increasingly individualized society is difficult ”, says David, a 43-year-old from Malaga.

Married friends with children

David is a reflection of the situation of thousands of people who enter quarantine, are single and must, practically, entrust their social life to the contacts that are obtained through these applications. “Yes I have met new people. I can’t say I’ve made any friends, at least not yet. I have found many fleeting stories that have been only on the first date. On many occasions it is very difficult to take the first step to meet in person. Many long chats by chat have come to nothing, “he says and adds:” At this age people have very different life plans. Your married friends with children are going at a totally different pace. Either you adapt to them or you just don’t see them. Singles like me frequent other places and have fewer responsibilities. The problem is to find people with the same tastes and who have the same availability as you ”.

Natasha is English, she came to Spain a few years ago. He married, had two girls, and was divorced years later. She is about to reach quarantine and has been a user of applications such as Tinder and Wapa. The pandemic has put socialization between the ropes. Not only when it comes to meeting new people, but also when it comes to meeting old friends. “The fear of the virus is logical, but it is already what single people lacked that we want to make plans and we want to meet people. It is normal that in a context like this there are more single men and women, they make it more difficult for us ”. Natasha also believes that many people at 40 come with “baggage”, with their own problems, traumatic stories and their own prejudices that stops them from not only taking the step to stay, but repeating on a second date. “I’m tired of dating men between 35 and 45 years old and see that they come with a lot of mental trauma from previous girlfriends or marriages. We don’t have to be anyone’s psychologist. I would like to meet new people, especially men to be able to have a relationship, but who are mentally open and free. If not, I will continue casting through apps, what a remedy! ”.

Instagram alternative

Casting is not only limited to the aforementioned applications to meet people, it can also be extended to social networks such as Facebook or Instagram, at least that’s what he’s done Guada, 40-year-old Valencian. “Tinder is ideal for having sex but on Instagram you can find out more about the person, analyze them from other points of view, see what they are like in their day-to-day lives.” Technology has become for Guada an ally to meet people especially in a context like his, with pre-adolescent children and somewhat more autonomous, which makes it easier for him to meet groups to go to dance classes, hiking … “I am convinced that this could not have been achieved on the track of a disco. I’m divorced, I want to go out, meet people. Technology has helped us evolve when it comes to how we can meet people. We can make a selection with more criteria than in the typical flirtation of a disco ”.

In the LGTBI world, things differ little from heterosexual. In the end, loneliness is the same when you turn 40, have the need to socialize and not have someone to do it with, “the pandemic has been a good filter to know who are your friends and who are not,” he says. Charlie, from Madrid. His mobile is full of apps aimed mainly at gay audiences such as Grindr, Scruff or Wapo. “I have had sex with many people, I even met my previous partner in them, but it is difficult to be this age and meet new friends that will last over time. People go a lot to theirs, before when you were younger it was easier, we acquired more commitment, now we are more passive and if we do not see a certain feeling even if it is for friendship, we do not repeat for another beer ”.

Carlos is a teacher, he has cultural and artistic concerns but he believes that in apps it is complicated “Meet people who want something more than sex.” The option of meeting other people, even if they are not in the same city, is another option. “I have a good friend in Alicante who I met through Wapo but the distance is a handicap, we cannot make plans in a row. In these apps you can find wonderful people but who, unfortunately, are not in the same region ”. Laura is also from Madrid, she is a friend of Carlos and when she was single, she installed the odd app. now my husband ”.

The motivation to use these dating applications is different for each user, and it is not always sentimental, not at least when they turn 40. According to a survey conducted by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU), For 36% of those surveyed, a priority is also meeting new people and making friends, despite the fact that 34% do have the preferred aspiration to find a stable partner. Also 31% seek to have occasional sexual encounters. Furthermore, the majority of respondents consider that the reliability of this information offered is only medium (60%) and even low (20%). In fact, 25% say they have come across profiles suspected of hiding false identities behind them and 33% believe that the users of these services cannot be trusted. Despite the fact that 67% of those surveyed recognize that these types of applications make it easier to meet people, especially when they are older, only 29% say they clearly prefer them to flirt rather than do it in their non-virtual environment.

The sociologist Georg simmel He argued that socialization only occurs when the isolated coexistence of individuals adopts determining forms of cooperation and collaboration that fall under the general concept of reciprocal action. A situation that, upon reaching a certain age, is more difficult to find in people from our closest circle, which, according to the data, encourages us to meet new people through technology in a world with socialization not yet in pre-pandemic levels.

Follow the topics that interest you