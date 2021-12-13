This weekend the Prime Minister of India announced that bitcoin would be legal tender in the country. Now we have learned that it was all a sham perpetrated by hackers.

Early on Sunday, a tweet appeared on the account of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in which he announced, out of the blue, that the country had adopted bitcoin as legal tender and that it would distribute 500 coins (24 million dollars) among citizens.

Unfortunately for investors, this announcement was not legitimate, quite the opposite. And now we know what the message came from on the networks.

The account of the Indian Prime Minister, @narendramodi on Twitter, was hacked on Sunday to speculate on bitcoin, steal data and scam a lot of people. And it is that along with the announcement that bitcoin was legal tender, the tweet included a link to a very unlawful bitcoin raffle.

Was the Twitter account of the Hon’ble PM shri #NarendraModi ji hacked? And promise of #Bitcoin !! pic.twitter.com/uz1U2IAJaZ – Tehseen Poonawalla Official 🇮🇳 (@tehseenp) December 11, 2021

Fortunately, Narendra Modi and her team managed to regain access to the Twitter account on Sunday and they deleted the false advertisement.

The Indian prime minister’s office said the account had been briefly compromised in a tweet on Sunday. The issue was subsequently raised to Twitter and the account was immediately secured.

“We have lines of communication open 24/7 with the Prime Minister’s Office and our teams took the necessary steps to secure the compromised account as soon as we became aware of this activity,” said a Twitter spokesperson. .

The platform added that based on its research thus far, it appears that Modi’s account had not been hacked due to any violation of Twitter’s systems. He also provided a link to Twitter’s good practices for keeping accounts safe and said there were no more hacks.

Although the tweet came from Modi’s account, it did not make any political sense given India’s tough stance on cryptocurrencies.

The prime minister himself said at the end of November that all democratic nations had to work together on cryptocurrency to ensure they don’t end up in the wrong hands.