12/04/2021 at 00:00 CET

The Christmas games have not arrived, when in the Premier the candidates for everything are usually defined, but the race for the English title seems already very defined. Chelsea. Manchester City and Liverpool, fired nine points behind the fourth classified, they will compete for the throne. This Saturday, another chapter.

With all three playing away, the one who awaits a tougher duel on paper is Chelsea. Those from Tuchel visit West Ham (1:30 p.m., DAZN), fourth classified, in a London derby of height.

It is expected that Lukaku can return to eleven as a great novelty, although the ‘blues’ will continue without Kanté, Kovacic and Chilwell due to injury. The hammers have won three of Chelsea’s last six visits to their fiefdom, an incentive to end their three-game winless streak.

Guardiola’s Manchester City visit the stadium that sentenced Solskjaer: Vicarage Road (6:30 p.m., DAZN). Ranieri seems to have given another image to the Watford, capable of beating united and touching the surprise against Chelsea. This time they will receive a City that recovers almost all its injuries. Pep can count on De Bruyne, Stones, Walker and Gündogan, absent in the last game.

History does not help Watford to be optimistic: they have never beaten Manchester City in the Premier, and Guardiola’s men have accumulated 18 games in all competitions undefeated.

Finally, the Liverpool moves to Wolverhampton (4:00 p.m., DAZN) with an old acquaintance in top form. Diogo Jota, who came to Anfield from the Wolves, will face his former team with 6 goals scored in the last 6 games.

The ‘reds’ have lost just one game of the 14 that have faced Wolverhampton in their history in the Premier League. Those of Bruno lage, supported by their defensive solidity with only 12 goals conceded, they will have to sharpen their aim if they want to score points against the best attack in the Premier: Liverpool adds a whopping 43 goals in 14 games.