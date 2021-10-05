What’s new in Google Photos is a feature that was already available in the web version of Google’s photo cloud and that users have been waiting for a long time.

Google continues to improve its cloud for photos and videos. The latest updates focused on adding a new widget and making the app much smarter overall.

And while all the improvements that have been made to date are fine, There has always been a detail in which Google Photos did not measure up: it was impossible to change the date of the photos and videos uploaded from the app.

We have spoken in the past because this can already be done from the application. Now it will no longer be necessary to enter the web version to modify all this dataIn fact, it is a great advantage when uploading photos from mobile devices.

The first thing you need is to have the Google Photos application in its latest version, to do this all you have to do is go to the Play Store and check if we have any pending updates in the updates section.

Now you can change dates and time in @googlephotos In past I used to have third party app to change dates but recently I accidentally found this feature and this is a blessing. pic.twitter.com/3pJjmUdAak – Adil Ahmed Channa (@Adilahmedchanna) October 4, 2021

If we have the application in its latest version, the option will be present, although it must be found. To do this we have to go to a photo in which we want to change the date and time. You have to make the gesture of swiping up.

What this gesture will do is that a series of actions and controls appear, in which we have to look at the pencil icon that appears next to the date and time. This will be the characteristic that will allow us to modify this data.

Clicking on this feature will show us two options: date and time. The date will launch a calendar to be able to modify this data more easily and with the time a clock will be launched. Come on, all very visual and simple.

The arrival of this feature to the Google Photos application has been well received by users. And, the thing is, it was something that was needed and that is very useful on a day-to-day basis. The pace of improvements by Google is racing with its photo cloud.