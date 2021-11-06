

Cruz Azul players celebrate after scoring a goal against América during the 16th round of Liga MX.

Photo: Hector Vivas / .

The Mexican Football Federation (FMF) reported this Friday that it imposed on Cruz Azul a game behind closed doorsAda because the fans expressed the homophobic cry in Wednesday’s match against the León of the Apertura 2021 tournament.

“The Cruz Azul Club is sanctioned with a stadium veto for a match due to the appearance of the discriminatory cry during the match against León ”, explained the FMF in a press release.

In León’s 0-1 victory against Cruz Azul at the Azteca stadium, corresponding to the eleventh day of the Apertura, some assistants to the duel emitted the homophobic cry, so the referee stopped the game twice to try to stop it.

In addition, the security authorities expelled more than 100 fans for expressing the discriminatory action that has caused sanctions to the FMF.

The Cruz Azul will play a home game again at the Azteca stadium at the end of the regular phase That ends this Sunday, either in the playoffs or in the quarterfinals.

The governing body of Mexican football warned Cruz Azul that in the event that in their next home matches the continue homophobic action, more severe penalties will come.

Just this week FIFA punished the FMF with two games without fans in the next knockout matches World Cup players at home, against Costa Rica and Panama, and a fine of 109,632 dollars for the homophobic scream that was heard in October in the duels against Canada and Honduras.

FIFA has threatened the FMF that if this practice continues, the Mexican soccer team could lose points in the qualifying rounds or be excluded from international tournaments like the World Cup.

Mexico played its first game without fans in September because of the homophobic scream, in his debut in the duels heading to the Qatar 2022 World Cup against Jamaica.

As a containment measure, Mexican football authorities have teamed up with the National Council to Prevent Discrimination, promoting campaigns and changed the name of the tournaments of the 2021-2022 season to ‘Grita México’.

