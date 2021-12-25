12/25/2021 at 13:08 CET

EP

The Pope took advantage of the mass of the Rooster to denounce the conditions of ‘slavery’ of some workers around the world and he has called for no more deaths in the workplace.

“On the day of Life we ​​repeat: No more deaths at work! And let’s strive to achieve it “he exclaimed. The Pontiff made these considerations during the Rooster Mass, which has advanced two hours like last year to avoid contagion due to the advance situation of the omicron variant.

“God comes to fill with dignity the hardness of work. Reminds us how important it is give dignity to man with work, but also give dignity to man’s work, because man is lord and not slave of work, “he said.

Francis has started the first of the liturgical celebrations planned in St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican for Christmas with about 1,500 positions for the faithful, distanced in the banks, but without obligation to be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease.

Under normal conditions, the Vatican’s St. Peter’s Basilica has a capacity for 20,000 people. Although the capacity has been reduced, the faithful are not required to be vaccinated.

In addition to the Pope, the entire Papal Chapel has participated in the Mass, which adds up to 120 concelebrating priests.

The Pontiff has made it clear that Jesus chose to be born surrounded by “poor people who worked” and that, therefore, “he reveals himself above all to them” and not to “cultured and important people”

In an almost empty St. Peter’s Basilica, the Pope stressed that God is present “in littleness.” And he added: “God does not ride in greatness, but descends in smallness. Smallness is the path he chose to reach us, to touch our hearts, to save us and redirect us towards what is really important.”

In this way, he has invited the faithful to respond to the challenge of Christmas which is that “God reveals himself, but men do not understand“.” He makes himself small in the eyes of the world and we continue to seek greatness according to the world, perhaps even in his name. God comes down and we want to go up on the pedestal. God goes in search of the shepherds, the invisible ones; we seek visibility “, he concluded.