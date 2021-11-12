Although the behavior of the vast majority of electric scooter riders has improved, some still ride on the sidewalk.

Much has changed since a couple of years ago electric scooters began to flood our streets and piling up by the dozen on the sidewalks. The disembarkation was not easy and it was not legislated either, so the discomfort was common, but that was solved.

Today we all know that electric scooters are not allowed to ride on the sidewalk, although some drivers continue to do so. Unfortunately for them, the Bird company has created a system to combat it.

Bird is one of the largest manufacturers of electric scooters, surely you have seen some of their models on the streets. Like all companies of this type, it faces that some people use scooters as they should not, with the danger that it can pose this.

At Bird they have worked with u-blox to create Smart Sidewalk Protection, a technology that serves to discourage those who practice bad practices with the electric scooter. At first, it will do the same as some vehicles when the driver does not fasten the seat belt and will activate an audible alarm.

As explained in Bird, this will only be the first step, because also will send a notification to the driver’s mobile and the scooter will slowly lose speed until it stops.

To achieve this progress they have installed a new ZED-F9R chip on scooters with a GNSS receiver (Global Navigation Satellite System). The geolocation will be analyzed, but also the speed, acceleration, orientation … So until exactly how and where to drive is detected.

In any case, its implementation will be slow and it is not expected until at least next year in our country for the information it requires on cities with such detailed aspects for this technology such as sidewalks.

If this technology works as the company wants, it can be a very interesting novelty and it will serve to control the few drivers who continue to violate this law when moving around cities.