11/18/2021 at 8:48 PM CET

They remain unaccounted for and are believed to have already abandoned Estremadura and that they have done it by vehicle. It is the last hour of group of dutch that he was staying in a tourist apartment in Navas del Madroño and in which positive in covid, so they had to be quarantined. According to SES data, this outbreak involves nine positives and six close contacts.

It should be remembered that the Junta de Extremadura has already issued an alert to the International Public Health System regarding this group of tourists.

The second vice president and counselor for Health and Social Services, José María Vergeles, said this Thursday that with this communication “concludes the alert role of the regional Administration, which now is limited to closely monitoring the cases of coronavirus that could occur in Navas del Madroño “.

“We have given the international alert because they are people who do not belong to Spain, who are not Spanish citizens and had disappeared and this represents a problem for public health, “said Vergeles.” From there it will have to be the security forces, and if they arrive to an airport that knows that these people are positive, “he added.

Taking into account that local authorities indicate that these tourists “they had not had contact” with other people in the village, the counselor has stressed that the Board is following “closely” the cases that occur in the area, although “for now” there is no increase. “This in seven days can still give some more problems, but at the moment it does not seem that there is,” he added.