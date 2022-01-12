01/12/2022 at 11:48 CET

The Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, has ensured that “no one” from government has told you that your statements in an interview in a British newspaper about intensive livestock are a lie and insists that it is a “hoax“and a” targeted misrepresentation of those words, with falsehoods and lies “by the” meat lobby. “

“It is clear that there has been controversy over how my colleagues, the coalition partners, have taken these statements or, rather, the statements that I did not say. But in terms of substance, I have not seen anyone who has said to me: ‘Alberto, what you said is a lie’. No one“, has asserted in an interview in Infolibre.

Along these lines, he has reaffirmed that his words were “impeccable”. “What i said i keep and it will become the line of work of all western countries, “he emphasized, while relying on” scientific evidence. ”

In his opinion, his words were “misrepresented” and a “hoax” was created about his statements to make it appear that he was “attacking” the entire livestock sector. “I made a fiery defense of extensive, family, social livestock, which is what generates jobs.”

Specifically, Garzón has accused the “meat lobby” of creating the “hoax” and the “right” groups for political interests. “The meat lobby doesn’t like those kinds of policies and therefore builds the hoax. Then there are those who take advantage for their own partisan purposes, such as the different rights, thinking about the elections, “he explained.

The PSOE, against the macrofarms

In another matter, asked about the reactions of his government colleagues who indicated that he spoke in a “personal capacity” and not as a minister and that they “regretted” his “unfortunate” statements, Garzón has assured that heor that he said “has maximum acceptance in the Government” because where the PSOE governs “it is against the macro farms.”

In addition, referring to the words of the Minister of Food, Luis Planas, who indicated that “if someone talks about food, it is normal for them to call me”, he has indicated that he maintains a “good relationship” and that they share “some government space” . “He knows what our line of work is. The content of these statements I had previously and subsequently stated. He knew him, “he has settled, while ensuring that what he indicates is in the government documents.

In this sense, the head of Consumption has denied that the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Díaz, nor the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, have requested his resignation, as requested by the opposition parties.