Updated Friday, November 26, 2021 – 12:00

Having a bank account and avoiding commission payments is a difficult goal. But there are still options to get it free despite not having a fixed monthly income.

Completely free accounts are usually digital.

Hiring a bank account without commissions seems more and more a complicated mission. And if to that is added the fact of not having a fixed income every month, even worse. In fact, there are entities in which clients with less connection must pay up to 240 euros per month just to enjoy the basic operation.

Luckily, there are banks that allow you to hire completely free accounts, even if you don’t have a fixed monthly income. That s, as they explain from the financial comparator HelpMyCash.com, these accounts are usually completely digital. In other words, users must operate through the app, digital banking or bank tellers. Which are the best?

Clara account of Abanca

No maintenance costs or for sending SEPA transfers, the Clara de Abanca account is free of commissions and does not require any type of link. In addition, being 100% online, it can be managed without leaving home, through digital channels. It offers a completely free debit card, even when there are two cardholders. With the latter, the cardholder can pay through Google Pay, Apple Pay and Samsung Pay.

Customers of this account can withdraw money for free as many times as necessary at Abanca ATMs. However, those users who are outside Galicia have the possibility of withdrawing money, up to five times a month, at the Euro 6000, Sabadell, Bankinter, Caja de Arquitectos and Caja de Ingenieros network of ATMs. On the other hand, those under 35 can withdraw cash up to five times each month abroad at no cost.

Liberbank SIN Online Account

Digital, commission-free and link-free, that’s the way Liberbank SIN Online Account. In addition, it does not charge for the issuance of the debit card or for making transfers. As in the case of Abanca, it is a requirement to operate through digital channels. Customers will have the possibility of making withdrawals at more than 16,000 ATMs throughout the national territory.

Liberbank customers can use Apple, Google and Samsung wallets to pay for purchases. And, as it admits up to two holders, it is an account that can be opened as a couple and each one will have their own free debit card.

Hiring this account is possible through digital channels and, although it does not require a payroll, those who direct their salary or pension of at least 600 euros and keep it for two years will receive 150 euros as a gift, as indicated by HelpMyCash.

Openbank checking account

Banco Santander’s online entity, Openbank, offers the Open Checking Account free of maintenance fees. With it, it will be possible to operate for free and without connection conditions, make free transfers and use the debit card to withdraw money at the more than 7,000 ATMs that Banco Santander has in Spain.

In addition, the entity’s customers can link their card to Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay or to Openbank’s own wallet to pay for their purchases with their mobile or smart watch. And one of the strengths of this entity is that its customers have access to a wide catalog of discounts, with which they can save money on purchases.

This account, furthermore, is one of the few that allows you to have up to five headlines. Yes, a single debit card is provided free of charge. Each additional card can be contracted by paying an annual fee of 18 euros.

ING Payroll Account

Although the name is misleading, the ING Payroll Account does not apply maintenance commissions whether you have fixed income or not. This account also admits up to two cardholders and offers free cards to both, with which you can make withdrawals at more than 50,000 ATMs throughout Spain or pay with your mobile through Google Pay, Apple Pay or Twyp.

However, those who decide to direct their payroll, pension or benefit of any amount or who make monthly income from 700 euros will be able to obtain additional advantages. In fact, holders who meet these conditions will be able to enjoy a free overdraft service for two days and access the Shopping Naranja discount package that allows you to refuel at Galp and Shell gas stations saving 3%.

