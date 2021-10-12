Timothée Chalamet is no longer a rising star, since his time at Call Me For Your Name – 97% of Luca Guadagnino in 2017 made it clear that he is here to stay. There are those who consider him the Leonardo DiCaprio of this generation, but in reality he is marking his own path on his own, perhaps hopefully, as he himself has considered it, or simply by making the right decisions when choosing his projects.

This year has been particularly significant for his career, during Super Bowl LV on February 7, Cadillac launched a commercial where Chalamet played Edgar, the son of Young Scissorhands, alongside Winona Ryder. After several delays due to the pandemic, Duna – 80% will be released in October, one of the most promising science fiction films; there is also The French Chronicle – 75% which opens this year, without forgetting that it has been filming the prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – 83%.

But will she have a secret to having such a successful and promising career at 25 years old? Perhaps it is not as such a secret, but the correct choice of decisions or listening to the advice of those around you. This morning the actor shared the cover that Time magazine dedicated to him, in which an interview was published where he talks about it, and what was most striking was the way in which he has avoided being pigeonholed into a type of character.

One of my heroes, I can’t say who or would kick my butt, put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice: “There are no superhero movies.” [El éxito] it’s a combination of luck and getting good advice early in my career so I don’t get pigeonholed. […] You are just an actor.

The Don’t Look Up actor also assured that he is still dealing with what fame means, in fact, he does not like to be called a “Movie Star”, and although he sometimes feels pressured by what this entails, he still There are days when you know that everything is happening at the right time. On the other hand, he talked about the hybrid launch of Dune that, although Denis Villeneuve is not something he loves, the young interpreter saw it from another perspective.

It is well above my salary. Maybe I’m naive, but I trust the powers that be. I am grateful that it comes out.

Finally, Chalamet stated that an important part of the good path he has taken in the industry is due to the “celebration of being off-center and being okay with the strangest parts of you that do not quite fit together.” In addition, he assured that part of his job is to show that acting with the heart, being true to himself and what makes him different, is okay, and it is what has helped him grow.

During the interview he was also questioned about the Armie Hammer case due to the accusations he faces for inappropriate behavior, but the actor preferred to keep discretion in this regard, because it would trigger a whole conversation in which he should take a place, and for now he just prefers to be impartial out of respect for everyone involved.