James Bond fans will spend a lot of time debating whether No Time to Die – 83% was or was not a fair close for the character played by Daniel Craig in recent years. The film directed by Cary Fukunaga divided critics and audiences with its third act, but at least it represented a real risk for the famous actor who on previous occasions already fell into rather mediocre repetitions. The actor breathed new life into the hero and made him more realistic in a cinematic context where more complex and less stiff protagonists are called for. Delivery after delivery, and despite some ups and downs, Bond’s story followed a clear line, and the box office shows that the path was the right one.

The global pandemic put world premieres on hiatus, and although some found refuge and support with dual premieres on streaming services, the vast majority preferred to wait and change their release dates in order to have a chance to conquer the world box office. In that sense, 2021 has been characterized by undergoing an over-analysis of the box office, since the results are very important to know whether or not the public feels more comfortable attending commercial theaters, and if the cinemas that were once considered on the edge from bankruptcy they manage to pass to black numbers.

Although Marvel has managed, as always, to conquer the box office with titles like Black Widow – 87%, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% and Eternals – 58%, is Spider-Man: No Road Home its most promising title. While this premiere comes, films like Fast and Furious 9 – 65%, Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% and No Time to Die they made enviable profits. According to Collider, the latest installment of James Bond has just surpassed the US $ 558.2 million earned by the most recent installment of Fast and furious at the international box office, stripping it of the title of the most successful Hollywood film released during the pandemic.

This Sunday, No Time to Die obtained the aforementioned figure and accumulated more than US $ 700 million worldwide. This achievement is one of many that the film has obtained since its premiere, as it also surpassed the numbers of 007 Operation Skyfall – 93% and 007 Specter – 65%. In addition, the delivery became the best Universal premiere in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Holland and Switzerland. Along the same lines, the film is in the fifth position of the films that have obtained the most profits in the United Kingdom, surpassing other important blockbusters such as Avengers: Endgame – 95%.

Although it did not take off as expected at its premiere, the film did manage to captivate its audience and improve its numbers despite the normal drop in earnings during its second week in theaters. Something that worked in its favor is that it was recently released in certain international markets, which allowed it to obtain more money before ending its cycle in theaters. This weekend the film was finally released in Australia, and there it obtained more than US $ 8.2 million, which leaves it as the best pandemic premiere that that country has had.

It is interesting to note that although No Time to Die premiered on Video On Demand last week, people continue to flock to theaters. This is a good indicator of viewers, who already seem more confident to endorse the movies of their interest on the big screen rather than waiting at home. Now the only thing missing is for the film to exceed the US $ 721 million it raised worldwide Fast and furious 9, and thus you will get one more title as the greatest success in the world.

Now what Daniel Craig has definitively retired from this role, fans continue to place their bets on the next candidate, with Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Idris Elba being the favorites. Starting next year and with the final results of this installment, we will surely have more news not only about the possible actor who will replace Craig, but also about how they will take the character in this new stage, because repeating what has been done in the last decade will not it is an option.

