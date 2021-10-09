For the past few weeks, Hollywood has breathed an air of optimism. In large part, this is due to the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings – 95%, a Disney release that came exclusively to theaters, while other studios continue with their premieres; some of them streaming only or in hybrid format. The same spirit continued when it was found that the first days on the billboard of Venom: Carnage Freed – 45% were also a success to exceed the collection of Black Widow – 87% in their first weekend and accomplish something similar to the Shang-Chi adventure in their early days.

Although at the moment superhero movies are being given new life to the box office with each release, even though it itself started with A Quiet Place Part II – 93%, the new James Bond movie was the next to be targeted by box office performers, as well as by studios and their executives, being a completely different movie. No time to die – 83% is also part of a mega-franchise, but it is not the same as talking about a Spider-Man movie, and the fact that it is the last to star Daniel Craig made many believe that it would suit him. to go quite well.

According to Deadline, No Time to Die will raise a fairly modest estimate of US $ 60 million, which is in the middle of the range of US $ 55 million to US $ 65 million indicated by the latest projections. However, early reviews suggested something closer to what was done for the Venom sequel – 35%, that’s roughly $ 90 million, but Agent 007’s release isn’t even in a similar number of theaters as the movie from Sony Pictures.

The cinematic farewell to Daniel Craig as James Bond began his US box office streak yesterday with a solid $ 23.3 million last Friday. The total grossing for the weekend will be lower than expected, perhaps because the film is being screened for a larger and more cautious audience with the pandemic compared to the sequel to Venom, which has a youthful slant, plus this audience is easily seduced by the idea of ​​a crossover between the symbiote and Spider-Man shared by the MCU and Sony.

As for good news, at least No time to die It has critical approval, which could lead to more people going to the movies in the long run. Craig’s involvement in the role of the spy has had several ups and downs, but some of his best films have been widely regarded as some of the best installments in the entire franchise in the decades that it has existed. The media have generally referred to it as a welcome farewell to the actor after 15 years as Agent 007.

On its international box office, it is having some slightly more impressive numbers than those mentioned above. Historically, Bond films have performed well at the box office, with 007 Operation Skyfall – 93% reaching $ 300 million locally, and word of mouth could help this Bond film perform well even with movies like Halloween Kills – 67% and Dune – 80% coming out. It should also be taken into account that, due to COVID-19, there are people who avoid going to the movies on weekends or during the first days of a movie release to avoid crowds in the movie theater.

As for this film, a $ 250 million budget, an expensive marketing campaign, and numerous delays make it a more challenging proposition than usual. Whether it takes several hundred million to make a profit, the James Bond series has a long and valuable life that is just beginning after Amazon’s takeover of MGM, and the spy’s business fate will still be alive afterward. from this.

