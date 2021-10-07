Daniel Craig has become the favorite Bond of many and we cannot deny that he is far above some previous incarnations, perhaps all of them. The 53-year-old actor says goodbye to the character with No time to die – 83% and of course they have mixed feelings. During a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Daniel talks about his path as the latest 007, stating that he will miss the character and everything he has brought into his life.

Do not miss: No Time To Die: This is how Daniel Craig reacted to the song performed by Billie Eilish

Casino Royale – 29%, released in 2006, was the first movie of Daniel Craig as James Bond, a little wonder of the franchise that got the actor off on the right foot. Although some of the later installments were not the best, Craig’s 007 was well received by the public and won the affection of all despite the criticism that arose when it was announced by Barbara Broccoli, the executive producer, more than fifteen years ago. years. Daniel He confesses that this character is the most important thing in his career and that he will miss him:

I’ll miss it all, I think. I will miss the collaboration. I mean, hopefully I’ll keep working and have a lot of other lovely jobs, but it’s a very, very, very weird air. Other than Marvel movies, there are no movies as great as this one. I have had the privilege of participating in it. It was there before me, and it will be there after me. But I got a chance to be a part of all of this, and if you can’t get it for a Bond movie as an actor, what can you do it for? So yeah, I will miss him very much.

We invite you to read: James Bond producer says Amazon will continue to make movies for theaters

No time to die places James Bond in a time where he has left the secret service behind, retiring to live with Madeleine. But the past knocks on his door once more and dangers are unleashed; Felix leiter He returns with a new mission for the spy, discovering a plan that puts the world’s population at risk and that he is secretly linked to Madeleine. The final adventure of this 007 stands out for its drama and bitter but solid conclusion, becoming a worthy hero movie.

Entertainment Weekly also questioned Bond about the time he singled out 007 Specter – 65% as his last movie, asking what made him change his mind.

I finished that movie with a broken leg. I am not complaining about that; that’s how it was. I had to ask myself: was I physically capable of doing [otra], or did you physically want to do another one? Because that phone call to my wife [Rachel Weisz] saying ‘I broke my leg’ was not pleasant. But I had a break. It was five years and we had an idea, an idea that I had had in Casino Royale. I talked to Barbara about it and she said, ‘Yeah, go ahead.’ We expanded that idea, and that became the plot or at least it became what we intended, and I’m very, very, very happy that we did.

No Time to Die It was not exempt from accidents either, as we remember that in May 2019 an injury was reported on the set of the film; Daniel Craig He slipped when filming a scene, injuring his ankle and ending up in the hospital for a while, but that was not an impediment to ending the final mission of 007. The film was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but arrived a few days ago on the billboard for impress fans with a surprising conclusion. When will the next James Bond be announced? Broccoli already said for Today that at the moment they do not have someone in mind but that the process will begin at some point in 2022.

You may also be interested in: Rami Malek says Daniel Craig will be remembered as one of the best James Bond