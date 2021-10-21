No Time to Die was recently released in theaters and fans finally had a chance to enjoy Daniel Craig’s final adventure as James Bond. Although the production went through unfortunate hardships in its filming process, the efforts are rewarded with the numbers at the box office. According to a new report from Deadline, No time to die It is already the second most successful film of the entire pandemic, something that not everyone can achieve in these times. Read on for all the details.

No time to die brings us back to James Bond in his most veteran years. The agent has retired from the service to live a quiet life with Madeleine, however, the past returns and they are both at risk due to a new danger. 007 must return to action, largely due to a request made by Felix Leiter, however, he does not know that the rescue of a scientist will bring unexpected things related to the people that matter most to him.

Although No time to die scheduled for April 2020, the coronavirus pandemic fueled the delay we all know. The film came to theaters a long time later, however, that was not an impediment for the world to throw itself fully into theaters and applaud the latest feat of 007. With everything and its bad drinks, No time to die It was already able to rake in nearly $ 500 million at the global box office, making it the second-most successful Hollywood installment since the pandemic began. Not bad for a film that could have ended very badly if it had been released a few months before.

US $ 474 million are reported by Deadline on behalf of No time to die. The film is currently in second place in the global box office, behind only the US $ 716 million of Fast and Furious 9 – 65%. How would things have turned out without the pandemic? Would it have been placed above US $ 1 billion? The truth is that we can be sure that James Bond continues to be relevant today, a character created more than half a century ago who still exerts a powerful influence among movie lovers.

The stage of Daniel Craig as James Bond has ended but that does not mean the absence of a 007 in the future. Although MGM is not looking for the next actor yet, Barbara broccoli (Executive producer of the films) has already declared for Today that the selection process for the future star will begin in 2022: “We want Daniel have your moment of celebration. Next year we will start to think about the future. ” He also mentioned that very soon the character’s sixty years will be celebrated and they will do it in a big way: “We will continue forward. Next year will be the 60th anniversary of the Bond films, so we look forward to the new chapter, whatever it brings. “

One of the following Daniel Craig films is Knives Out 2, sequel to Entre Navajas y Secretos – 100% in which he will once again play the charismatic detective Benoit Blanc. Filming ended at the beginning of August in Greece and very soon we will get to know the fascinating new case to solve. Details about the plot have not been released to the public through any synopsis, nor has an official release date been announced, we just know that it will hit theaters late in 2022. Fans will have to wait a little longer until receive news.

