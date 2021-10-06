After 15 years since we first saw Daniel Craig as James Bond, the actor said a surprising goodbye with No Time to Die – 83% (No Time to Die), the fifth installment of agent 007 starring him. The film has been praised by the public and critics and considered a masterful farewell, in addition to being an exciting adventure for fans of the character created by Ian Fleming.

You may also like: No time to die: Daniel Craig says he’ll miss playing James Bond

No time to die It also brought in two strong women who were missing in the saga, Nomi, the new agent 007, played by Lashana Lynch, and agent Paloma, played by Ana de Armas. Although the latter shines in the short time she has on screen, Lynch is the most important, since she occupies the position that Bond left after his departure from the British intelligence service MI6.

Due to previous reports that Lynch would be the new agent 007, many fans believed that he was really going to replace Craig and star in films of “James Bond” in the female version, but all those rumors turned out to be false, and who has seen the film They only have positive words about the character of Lynch and his interaction with the protagonist.

Since the Bond saga starring Daniel Craig conclude with No time to dieIt is very likely that Lynch will not return as Nomi in future installments, but the actress thinks that a spin-off would be something interesting. Here’s what she told Comic Book when asked about her ambitions in being part of the franchise:

Also read: No Time to Die surpasses Shang-Chi’s debut at the Mexican box office

I really wanted to create a really realistic character that was fun and ambitious and witty and all of these things. But I really just wanted to do massive stunts, to be honest. I just wanted to kick people in the face, shoot guns and roll on the ground and get dirty […] I would love to meet her again. I think for a character like that, it would be worth exploring, obviously. However, I think if we never see her again, her introduction to the franchise and the way she comes out is so classy and makes a lot of sense for the franchise and it also sets things pretty well in terms of what I have created for the world. .

She, like many fans, thinks that her role in No time to die It was great, and even if we never see its spin-off, its passage through the franchise will leave its mark, as characters like Nomi and Paloma help to forget the sexist portrayals of mean women and “Bond girls” in previous installments of the British spy.

No time to die Not only is it triumphing by the recognition of the critics and the public, it has also had a good collection at the box office, and it is believed that it could exceed US $ 100 million during its first days at the local box office (United States and Canada). After being part of the character for so long, Craig’s farewell could have raised much more, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic that plunged the film exhibition industry into a crisis from which he is slowly emerging, thanks to mass vaccination and thanks to the studies that are releasing their blockbusters in cinemas and not in streaming.

No time to die It was originally going to be directed by Danny Boyle, but the director left production due to creative differences and was replaced by Cary Fukunaga. The decision seems to have been the correct one, or that seems to show the success of the film, which is already available in theaters. No time to die It is the twenty-fifth James Bond film, and it will give a lot to talk about before the new actor who brings the super spy to life is announced.

Don’t leave without reading: Rami Malek says Daniel Craig will be remembered as one of the best James Bond