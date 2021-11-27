The latest installment in the James Bond franchise eclipsed the movie box office by reaching a total of $ 735 million in global ticket sales, making the 007 Specter sequel – 65% the highest grossing Hollywood movie of the year. and the best-performing film at the box office since COVID-19 appeared on the scene and forced the film business to close for a time as well as sowing fear about the future of the industry and the repercussions that are still very present. Very few titles have lived up to expectations in a non-pandemic time, but the new Bond has remained what one of his recent films would normally do.

Its collection makes us think that it could have been much higher if there was no pandemic, because after all Without time to die – 83% represents the closing of a cycle for the franchise with the firing of Daniel Craig in his last outing as Agent 007. The action-packed spy show, which suffered several delays related to the coronavirus, has become the rare success box office of the pandemic era, which is all the more impressive considering that adult audiences, the film’s core demographic, have been reluctant to return to theaters. However, the film was so expensive that it was going to need enough hundreds of millions to represent profits for MGM, the studio that was responsible for the production and distribution of the film.

No Time to Die cost more than $ 250 million to produce, at least $ 100 million to promote, and tens of millions more to postpone for more than a year (via Comic Book). According to a Variety report, the latest film with Daniel Craig It needs to raise about $ 900 million to break even, a figure that would be more realistic if we weren’t in the early years of the pandemic.

As a result, sources close to the production assure that with what it has collected so far, the losses would be millionaire and could even be between US $ 100 million and US $ 150 million. But there are other industry sources that suggest that the losses would not reach the nine-figure mark, although it would still be a significant amount of money.

A spokesperson for Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) came out shortly after to say that what is being said about the film is not true. According to the information, Without Time to Die you will not lose money, but it is something that is hard to believe despite what has been said:

The anonymous and misinformed sources suggesting that the movie will lose money are categorically unfounded and, more simply put, not true. The film has far exceeded our theatrical estimates in this time period, becoming the highest-grossing Hollywood film on the international market and moving up to Fast & Furious 9 to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film since the pandemic. With the film’s PVOD release already making a stellar home-viewing business, all while remaining well theatrically well, No Time to Die will be profitable for MGM, both as an individual film title and part of MGM’s incredible library. .

Eventually, the film will continue to raise more money, but after the expensive production, in addition to all that had to be spent on advertising due to the many delays in its release date, there is no doubt that there is more money at stake although the studio he insists on saying that somehow the movie will only represent profit for him. Either way, Amazon will take over the reins in the near future after buying MGM for $ 8.45 billion, and the spy franchise will continue with new stories after Craig. The potential of the James Bond film series is still there, and for now it is one of the few that can compete with films like Fast and Furious 9 – 65%.

