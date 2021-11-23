2021 has a new champion in the ranking of the highest grossing films of the year. ‘No Time to Die’, Daniel Craig’s latest film as James Bond, has reached a total of $ 733 million globally, surpassing the $ 721 million that ‘Fast and Furious 9’ made throughout its theatrical run early summer. That means Cary Joji Fukunaga’s movie has become the highest-grossing Hollywood movie of the year..

Despite the fact that in the United States it has not had a tremendously striking tour in theaters – it is the sixth highest grossing film of the year with 154 million dollars – in international markets it has been a success with 579 million dollars and it is the film with highest grossing of the year in several territories, highlighting the more than 124 million dollars that it has obtained in the United Kingdomor, surpassing the total of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Despite having to fight the pandemic, and the possibility of streaming premiere was put on the table after accumulating several delays, the insistence of waiting to be able to launch the twenty-fifth Bond film in theaters has ended up bearing fruit, although the benefits are lower due to the accumulated expenses due to date changes and advertising campaigns.

China remains the undisputed queen

But even with a figure as good as ‘No Time to Die’ has done, the film only ranks third in the ranking of the highest grossing films of the year worldwide. Two Chinese titles continue in the top two positions, ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin’ and ‘Hi, Mom’, which have 882.5 and 822 million dollars of total collection respectively, figures achieved having been launched only in China. A madness that continues to highlight the good health of the Chinese exhibition industry after the pandemic.

From MGM they celebrate this milestone of ‘No time to die’ assuring that they are “excited to see the public return to theaters and support the cinematographic experience” and they thank everyone involved in the premiere, such as Universal Pictures, a distributor in much of the world, for the effort. They also have nice words for the exhibitors and of course for the team: “This achievement is a testament to Daniel Craig and the entire cast, also to our director Cary Fukunaga, producers Michael (G. Wilson) and Barbara (Broccoli) and the team for making an amazing movie. “

The film continues to be available in theaters, and on January 21 it will go on sale in domestic format. We can find it on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K UHD and in a special edition in a metal box in 4K UHD and Blu-Ray.