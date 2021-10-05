James Bond is not only an iconic character for the United Kingdom, he has also remained stable as one of the most powerful franchises despite the passage of time, and each of the actors who have played the agent left part of themselves in the role. Whoever the current protagonist is, it is well known that each premiere will have something to talk about, be it good or bad, but the public will always be there.

Keep reading: No Time To Die breaks new international box office pandemic record

In the case of Daniel Craig, who joined the ranks of the performers who have immortalized Commander Bond in 2006 with 007: Casino Royale – 95%, had a considerably good path, because both the public and the critics applauded the way in which he reinvented the character by adding dark and intense touches, delving more into his life than the action itself; that yes respecting the essence of what it means to be James Bond.

After 15 years and five films with mixed reviews, it was time to say goodbye; and his quest to make an epic movie is paying off globally. No time to die – 83% has not yet released in the United States or China, the two most influential countries at the international box office, however, its exhibition in 54 countries has already resulted in USD $ 119 million in its debut (via The Wrap.

Of course, Mexico is not the exception when it comes to generating significant income; Since its premiere on September 30 until today, the film is already positioned in the first place, according to what Canacine reports in its weekly report that covers from September 30 to October 3. The film directed by Cary Fukunaga had a national opening of $ 43 million, accumulating $ 49 million counting its night premiere, and 609 thousand viewers in total.

Continue with: Daniel Craig remembers his work at 007 Quantum as “a shit show”

With this he has sent Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% to second at the box office after its four consecutive weeks remaining as the leader. This weekend, the Marvel Studios film raised $ 8.3 million with a cumulative total of $ 148.1 million, while it received 137.3 thousand new attendees totaling 2.2 million during its entire stay on the billboard. In place number three is The Dark House – 88% with $ 6.8 million and an accumulated of $ 19.1 million, 107 thousand new attendees and 295.2 thousand during its two weeks of exhibition.

CODA: Signs of the heart – 93% fell only one position, remaining in fourth place with $ 4.8 million raised during this weekend, adding a total of $ 17 million, in addition to receiving 73.9 thousand new viewers and a total of 267.3 thousand. In fifth place, Chilangolandia – 80% meets its fourth week of projection with $ 4.3 million, a cumulative of $ 31.2 million and a total of 525.4 thousand viewers.

It may interest you: No time to die | Top reviews, reviews and ratings

Finally, Show me the father makes its debut in the tenth place of the Mexican box office with $ 1.2 million raised, receiving 20.9 thousand attendees to its rooms. This documentary explores the image of the physical, family and biological father figure, seeking a relationship with the social and religious gaze that has been given to God. Its low reception could be related to the underlying theme, although the same documentaries do not manage to be screened in as many rooms as a blockbuster of the stature of No Time to Die.

Keep reading: Henry Cavill is willing to play a James Bond villain