After more than 18 months of delays due to the pandemic, No Time to Die hit theaters in the United States. The last James Bond film of the Daniel Craig era grossed $ 56 million in 4,407 North American cinemas, according to estimates made this Sunday that placed it in first place at the box office.

The film didn’t break any pandemic or 007 records, but it wasn’t far behind either; in fact, it is the fourth best premiere of the series, which already has 25 films. Although James Bond is not Marvel when it comes to opening weekends, it has always had an older audience that generally does not show up to theaters on the first weekend. In fact, the best debut of a Bond film did not even reach $ 100 million. It was 88.4 million for Skyfall, which premiered in 2012.

“It took a long time to bring this movie to the big screen,” said Erik Lomis, head of distribution for United Artists Releasing. “It’s right where we thought it would be and right where the tracking predicted it would go.”

Cary Joji Fukunaga was in charge of directing this installment, co-starring Lea Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch and Rami Malek, as the antagonist. Both critics and the public have had a positive response (84% on Rotten Tomatoes and an A- in CinemaScore). According to the data so far, the audiences have been predominantly male (64%) and over 35 (57%).

Unlike many films that were released during the pandemic via streaming or hybrid, No Time to Die never considered these options for its release. In addition to being the longest Bond film in the history of the saga at two hours and 43 minutes, it was also one of the most expensive with a production budget of around $ 250 million, not including marketing costs. that supposedly exceeded 100 million.

“Michael Wilson and Barbara Broccoli are great believers in the theatrical experience,” Lomis said of the film’s producers. ”They gave us an excellent film and together we took it to the theater. That was very important to us, to them and to the owners of the cinemas. And when you see these kinds of results, it’s very rewarding. “

According to North American distributor United Artists Releasing, 25% of viewers returned to theaters for the first time in 18 months this weekend, suggesting that the latest installment of 007 will have a long way to go.

He also said that he has been receiving calls from theater owners across the US saying that audiences have been clapping regularly at the end of the film.

But the profitability of Bond films ultimately comes down to the international, which in Craig’s era has regularly accounted for more than 70% of the world total. No Time to Die launched overseas last weekend, with Universal and MGM managing different territories, as of Sunday global gross revenue was estimated to exceed 313.3 million.

“This movie got so big because it was really the first high-profile movie to get away from its release date when the pandemic started,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a media analyst at Comscore. “That Bond remains attractive, viable and relevant 60 years later is quite surprising,” he added.

Second behind Bond was Venom: Let there be Carnage, a film that took first place last week and fell 64% from its record $ 90 million release. In his second weekend he added 32 million, to date he has raised 185.6 million dollars worldwide.

Aside from No Time to Die, it was a relatively quiet week at the box office. Other films that debuted include the release of the Icelandic production of A24’s Lamb, which earned $ 1 million in just 583 theaters, and Mass of Bleecker Street, which opened in four theaters for $ 14,457.

For its part, Disney expects to exceed 2 billion in global box office earnings in 2021. This rate should continue throughout October with the arrival of Halloween Kills and Dune, which has already grossed 117 million dollars internationally.

“A year ago we were desperate about the situation,” Dergarabedian said. ”From the beginning of 2021 to date it is now 32% more than last year. We are gaining ground here and we have a lot of big movies on the way. The industry is moving forward and Halloween Kills could be much bigger than anyone can hope for, ”he said.

Comscore’s list of estimated Friday through Sunday ticket sales in US and Canadian theaters prior to final national figures to be released on Monday:

1. No Time to Die, $ 56 million.

2. Venom: Let There Be Carnage, $ 32 million.

3. The Addams Family 2, $ 10 million.

4. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, $ 4.2 million.

5. The Many Saints of Newark, $ 1.5 million.

6. Free Guy, $ 1.3 million.

7. Lamb, $ 1 million.

8. Dear Evan Hansen, $ 1 million.

9. Candyman, $ 700,000.

10. Jungle Cruise, $ 214,000.