Hollywood closed 2021 with more fireworks at the box office for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which topped all films for the third week in a row and is already among the highest-grossing films in history. But even with all the champagne popping up for No Way Home, the film industry is heading into 2022 with many reasons for both optimism and concern after a year in which total ticket revenue doubled from 2020, but is still there. well away from the pre-pandemic.

Theaters started the year mostly closed, but ended with great success. Sony Pictures’ Marvel sequel No Way Home raised an estimated $ 52.7 million over the weekend to bring its three-week total to $ 609.9 million. That ranks 10th all-time in North America. Worldwide, it has earned $ 1.37 billion, a total that places it above Black Panther and makes it the 12th highest grossing film globally.

No Way Home, Tom Holland’s third independent film as Webslinger, gave a huge boost to the box office rally that began in earnest last spring when US theaters opened after a year of COVID-19 closures. Marvel movies dominated the turbulent year, representing the top four films of 2021: No Way Home, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Black Widow.

The North American box office in 2021 amounted to $ 4.5 billion, according to data firm ComScore. That’s roughly 60 percent less than in 2019, before the days of masked viewers, social distancing, and virus variants like omicron currently on the rise.

It’s uncertain whether movies will ever hit those pre-pandemic totals, given that exclusive theater windows have shrunk since then, studios have experimented with hybrid premieres, and little, other than superhero movies, is filling. the cinemas . Partly due to COVID-19 outages, the 2022 release schedule is unusually packed with potential blockbusters, including The Batman, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World: Dominion, Thor: Love, and thunder and Avatar 2.

Second place over the weekend went to the animated sequel to Universal Picture Sing 2. It required $ 19.6 million in its second weekend to bring its two-week total to $ 89.7 million. That’s a consistent result given that family movies and movies that lean toward older moviegoers have been the slowest to recover during the pandemic. Sing 2 added another $ 54.9 million internationally. Its track record should make it the most important animated release in the pandemic.

But after No Way Home and Sing 2, there was little to draw in moviegoers over the holiday weekend.

The King’s Man, the third installment in Matthew Vaughn’s Kingsman series, grossed 4.5 million in its second week after a lackluster debut. But that was good enough for third place. The Disney release, produced by 20th Century Studios, has grossed $ 47.8 million worldwide.

Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story sold 2.1 million in tickets in its fourth weekend. While holding up well (the movie was down 26 percent from the previous week), the Christmas rebound that was once envisioned for the acclaimed musical has not materialized. West Side Story has grossed a disappointing $ 29.6 million nationally.

After failing to debut last week, Warner Bros. The Matrix Resurrections fell a steep 64 percent in its second weekend to $ 3.8 million. The film is simulcasting on HBO Max, a 2021 practice that the studio has committed to ending in 2022. The long-overdue reboot of The Matrix was even surpassed by the second week of the NFL drama. Kurt Warner American Underdog, which raised $ 4.1 million for Lionsgate.

One of the only new releases of the week was Memoir of Apichatpong Weerasethakul, featuring Tilda Swinton. Its distributor, Neon, has come up with a novel strategy for the art house launch, screening the film in only one theater at a time, with no plans for a future broadcast or physical release. Memoria began its quixotic journey through the country with 52 thousand 656 million dollars since it opened on December 16 at the IFC Center in New York.

Estimated ticket sales Friday through Sunday in theaters in the US and Canada, according to Comscore. Final national figures will be released on Monday.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home, $ 52.7 million.

2. Sing 2, $ 19.6 million.

3. The King’s Man, $ 4.5 million.

4. American Underdog, $ 4.1 million.

5. The Matrix Revolutions, $ 3.8 million.

6. West Side Story, $ 2.1 million.

7. Ghostbusters: Afterlife, $ 1.4 million.

8. Licorice Pizza, $ 1.2 million.

9. A Journal for Jordan, $ 1.2 million.

10. Encanto, $ 1.1 million.